It’s almost that time of the year. On Monday (Aug. 12), Rolling Loud Miami announced dates and headlining acts — Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti — for its 10-year anniversary event.

The festival will take place from Dec. 13 to 15, with artists like Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, Rick Ross, JT, Yeat and Young Nudy, among others, taking the stage on the first day. For the following Saturday (Dec. 14), the lineup includes Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa, Lil Tjay and more.

To close out, fans can expect to see Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Ken Carson, Polo G, Denzel Curry, Shaboozey and other musicians take the stage on Dec. 15. According to the announcement post, presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday (Aug. 14) at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the general sale on Friday (Aug. 16) at 12 p.m. ET. While we wait, check out the event’s full roster below.

It’s been a busy year for all three of Rolling Loud Miami’s banner acts. Future released WE DON’T TRUST YOU with Metro Boomin in March. The project housed the chart-topping “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, as well as other surefire tracks like “Type S**t” and “Cinderella.” The rapper-producer duo followed their success with April’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, which also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Despite a couple of legal troubles, Scott has seemingly been around the world and back, thanks in part to his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” The South American and Australian leg of the trek is scheduled to begin in Chile on Sept. 7. After its final stop in Auckland, New Zealand, the Houston rapper will be doing “something for the gang” at his one-night MetLife Stadium concert.

Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting Playboi Carti’s follow-up to Whole Lotta Red, which is speculatively titled I AM MUSIC.