News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Announced As Performer For 2024 MTV VMAs / 08.12.2024

Announced on Monday (Aug. 12), MTV moved the 2024 Video Music Awards to Sept. 11, a day later than planned, seemingly to avoid clashing with the U.S. presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The network also revealed its first wave of performers for the night.

Serving as the only Hip Hop act, GloRilla is set to take the stage. She joins a lineup of several other pop stars, including Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. It will notably mark the Memphis rapper’s first time performing for the award show.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the rapper is nominated in a whopping three categories: Best Collaboration for “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion, Best Hip Hop for “Yeah Glo!” and Best PUSH Performance of the Year for her live rendition of “Lick or Sum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

GloRilla finished her stint as the opening act on Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” across North America in August. The pair reunited at the 2024 BET Awards to perform “Wanna Be,” which marked their first joint effort and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time of reporting, its accompanying visuals have over 65 million YouTube views.

Prior to the record’s success, the Ehhthang Ehhthang star dominated airwaves with February’s “Yeah Glo!” “The song was for myself, and how everybody else took it and made it for them too, they made it 10 times better. The song is full of affirmations for myself but I’m glad that other people got to be able to make it for them, too,” she explained to Rolling Stone.

In June, GloRilla shared her summer anthem contender “TGIF.” The track has since garnered support from Rihanna and Victoria Monét, the latter of whom danced to it at 2024’s ESSENCE Festival.

Other Hip Hop nominees at the VMAs include Drake, Travis Scott, Gunna, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar.