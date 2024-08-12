GloRilla

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

GloRilla Announced As Performer For 2024 MTV VMAs

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.12.2024

Announced on Monday (Aug. 12), MTV moved the 2024 Video Music Awards to Sept. 11, a day later than planned, seemingly to avoid clashing with the U.S. presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The network also revealed its first wave of performers for the night.

Serving as the only Hip Hop act, GloRilla is set to take the stage. She joins a lineup of several other pop stars, including Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. It will notably mark the Memphis rapper’s first time performing for the award show.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the rapper is nominated in a whopping three categories: Best Collaboration for “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion, Best Hip Hop for “Yeah Glo!” and Best PUSH Performance of the Year for her live rendition of “Lick or Sum.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

GloRilla finished her stint as the opening act on Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” across North America in August. The pair reunited at the 2024 BET Awards to perform “Wanna Be,” which marked their first joint effort and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time of reporting, its accompanying visuals have over 65 million YouTube views.

Prior to the record’s success, the Ehhthang Ehhthang star dominated airwaves with February’s “Yeah Glo!” “The song was for myself, and how everybody else took it and made it for them too, they made it 10 times better. The song is full of affirmations for myself but I’m glad that other people got to be able to make it for them, too,” she explained to Rolling Stone.

In June, GloRilla shared her summer anthem contender “TGIF.” The track has since garnered support from Rihanna and Victoria Monét, the latter of whom danced to it at 2024’s ESSENCE Festival. 

Other Hip Hop nominees at the VMAs include Drake, Travis Scott, Gunna, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar.

News
glorilla

TRENDING
News

Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Share First Look At Their Newborn Baby

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum shared the first look of their newborn baby after Tatum ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

Fans Believe LeBron James and Drake Are Beefing

Fans on social media believe that Drake is still upset with LeBron James after he ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

JT Explains Why It Made "So Much Sense" For Her And Yung Miami To Part Ways

It’s the end of an era for City Girls.
By Malcolm Trapp
08.09.2024
News

Blacc Sam Details Nipsey Hussle's Last Moments In New Interview

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, details his brother’s last moments, arranging his funeral, and more ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.10.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories