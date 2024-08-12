Kehlani

Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images

Kehlani Criticizes Those Twisting Their Silence After Ex’s "Cult" Allegations

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.12.2024

Earlier in the month, Kehlani’s ex-partner, Javaughn Young-White, filed for full custody of their daughter, Adeya Young-White. Both parents issued statements slamming the media for publishing “inaccurate, inappropriate and simply untrue” reports about her being in a “sex cult.” Since then, the singer has largely remained silent on the matter until Sunday (Aug. 11).

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Kehlani shared a lengthy series of posts addressing recent allegations made by Kayla Cotton, a former friend. While the details of their backstory are mostly unknown, the “Can I” artist said they met through a virtual meet-and-greet before getting close to one another. However, the communication between the two lessened while the Bay Area native worked on their latest album, CRASH.

Kehlani then accused Cotton of getting in touch with a former girlfriend, who hadn’t yet gotten over their past relationship. “Talking about my sex life with a friend who is also sharing details about her sex life because we’re two grown women is completely normal. Having those stories used against you to a healing ex when someone is feeling vindictive is not,” they wrote. “I have screenshots to prove and back all of this up, and I’ve attempted to go [through] the proper channels initially, so it didn’t have to go this far.”

Shortly after, the musician pivoted to discussing Adeya: “I am focused on my child and the matters surrounding her. This doesn’t have to be drawn out any longer and needs to be handled how it should’ve been, between friends.”

In a separate Instagram Story, Kehlani clapped back at critics for weaponizing their privacy against them amid the custody battle with Javaughn. “My silence is focus. I am focused on my daughter. I’m tired of my silence being framed as anything [but],” they stated before adding, “My daughter and the work I have to continue, so her life remains as wonderful as it is, is my focus.”

The artist concluded, “I have no ill wishes even for those who have ill wishes towards me. I’m a mother first and foremost, and a person who believes in God.”

Kehlani’s “CRASH WORLD TOUR,” supported by FLO and Anycia, will take off in September. Its North American leg is expected to run until early November, with a final stop in San Francisco.

