New Music Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images DDG Updates "If I Want You" With New Verse From Halle Bailey / 08.13.2024

After welcoming their first child in 2023, Halle Bailey and DDG have finally given fans what they’ve been hoping for — a formal music collaboration. On Monday (Aug. 12) night, the rapper shared a fresh version of “If I Want You,” complete with brand new vocals from his partner in crime.

“There’s a lot of guys who would take care of me / Don’t think that you’re one and only / I deserve everything in the world / You could never bag a girl like me,” Bailey crooned on the record. “’Cause I will never need you / But I’ll ride you all night if I want to.”

On the original rendition, which appeared on the deluxe edition of DDG’s 2022 album, It’s Not Me It’s You, the songstress subtly contributed uncredited background vocals to the chorus. She also took center stage in the music video, where they played on-screen love interests, mirroring their off-screen romance.

It’s currently unknown whether the Bailey-assisted “If I Want You” will remain a loose single or appear on an upcoming project. However, DDG has already dropped off a number of records in 2024. “Trickin’” debuted on Aug. 2, while “copy my drip” and “she ain’t leaving” both dropped the month prior.

The Michigan native also dedicated “Shoot Up Your Block” to his and Bailey’s son, Halo, in March. Although they kept his identity a secret for quite a bit, the pair did an official face reveal during their family trip to Italy in July.

“I have to realize that my son is richer than them, and he has a more successful life,” DDG said in reaction to negative responses. “He’s been across the world already and [has] only been living for six months. They’re broke, poor, can barely eat, probably on welfare and they’re grown, probably living with their momma.”