DDG Halle Bailey

Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images

DDG Updates "If I Want You" With New Verse From Halle Bailey

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.13.2024

After welcoming their first child in 2023, Halle Bailey and DDG have finally given fans what they’ve been hoping for — a formal music collaboration. On Monday (Aug. 12) night, the rapper shared a fresh version of “If I Want You,” complete with brand new vocals from his partner in crime.

“There’s a lot of guys who would take care of me / Don’t think that you’re one and only / I deserve everything in the world / You could never bag a girl like me,” Bailey crooned on the record. “’Cause I will never need you / But I’ll ride you all night if I want to.”

On the original rendition, which appeared on the deluxe edition of DDG’s 2022 album, It’s Not Me It’s You, the songstress subtly contributed uncredited background vocals to the chorus. She also took center stage in the music video, where they played on-screen love interests, mirroring their off-screen romance.

It’s currently unknown whether the Bailey-assisted “If I Want You” will remain a loose single or appear on an upcoming project. However, DDG has already dropped off a number of records in 2024. “Trickin’” debuted on Aug. 2, while “copy my drip” and “she ain’t leaving” both dropped the month prior.

The Michigan native also dedicated “Shoot Up Your Block” to his and Bailey’s son, Halo, in March. Although they kept his identity a secret for quite a bit, the pair did an official face reveal during their family trip to Italy in July.

“I have to realize that my son is richer than them, and he has a more successful life,” DDG said in reaction to negative responses. “He’s been across the world already and [has] only been living for six months. They’re broke, poor, can barely eat, probably on welfare and they’re grown, probably living with their momma.”

New Music
DDG
halle bailey

TRENDING
News

Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Share First Look At Their Newborn Baby

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum shared the first look of their newborn baby after Tatum ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

Fans Believe LeBron James and Drake Are Beefing

Fans on social media believe that Drake is still upset with LeBron James after he ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

Blacc Sam Details Nipsey Hussle's Last Moments In New Interview

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, details his brother’s last moments, arranging his funeral, and more ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.10.2024
News

Social Media Reacts To Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Getting Back Together

Social media is buzzing with the news that Coi Leray and Trippie Redd have reunited ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories