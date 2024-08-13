News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images GloRilla Shares Her First Impression Of Megan Thee Stallion: "You Come Off As Standoffish" / 08.13.2024

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion were announced as the guest hosts of Instagram’s upcoming “Close Friends Only” episode. Slated to drop on Thursday (Aug. 15), the episode will feature the pair discussing their friendship, Instagram explore pages and aliens, among other topics.

In a snippet shared via the social media platform, the Grammy Award winner let it slip that she and GloRilla weren’t in each other’s Close Friends yet. “I’m going to add you [to mine],” she stated, to which the Memphis native responded, “Do that, and I’m gonna add you to mine.”

Megan then playfully challenged, “‘Cause. b**ch, why I’m not in your Close Friends?” Her “Accent” collaborator shot back, “‘Cause, b**ch, I’m not in yours.”

“Oh, that’s so crazy. I let you watch me do crazy s**t all day, and I can’t know what you post on your Close Friends? That’s crazy,” the Good News creator said. See the full clip below.

In a separate excerpt of the sit-down, Megan put her and GloRilla’s friendship to the test: “So, what was your initial impression of me?” The Collective Music Group rapper replied, “I mean, like, you come off as standoffish.”

“You [are] not telling the truth!” Megan exclaimed. Elsewhere in the podcast, she revealed, “My explore page is full of sharks. I will not get in the ocean [anymore]. This is where the aliens [are] at. They think the aliens [are] up. Them motherf**kers [are] down.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla spoke about how she was “literally obsessed” with Beyoncé. “Let me tell you something: I got Beyoncé in my Close Friends.” Megan subsequently called her “delulu” before laughing.

In April, Megan and GloRilla teamed up for “Wanna Be” from the latter artist’s Ehhthang Ehhthang. Since then, they’ve performed the track at the 2024 BET Awards and several “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stops.