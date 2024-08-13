Latto and Lil' Kim

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images

Latto Names Lil' Kim As The Greatest Female Rapper Of All Time

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.13.2024

Lil’ Kim is the greatest female rapper of all time, according to Latto. On Tuesday (Aug. 13), the “Big Energy” hitmaker stopped by Complex for an episode of “GOAT Talk” with her sister, Brooklyn Nikole.

In addition to discussing their red flags in a relationship, Atlanta music staples and more, the pair debated the best women in the Hip Hop genre. As to be expected, Nikole named her sibling:  “I’m really going to have to say you. I’m not even being biased. I listen to you the most.”

“I am the GOAT, though. I’m my GOAT, and that’s all that matters,” Latto responded. She subsequently named her pick, “But the GOAT is Lil’ Kim, for sure. [She’s a] fashion icon, timeless music, timeless looks. [She’s] going to forever be a staple in not only rap but female rap.”

“She’s a queen, for real. Like, off-camera, I love that b**ch. I love her, and she’s big mama, too,” she added, referencing the MC’s “Big Momma Thang.”

In July, Billboard asked Latto whether her “Big Mama” had any connection to the aforementioned ’90s record. “I swear to God, no! [My producers] reminded me of that, and I was like, ‘Oh, s**t. I hope [she] don’t take that as offensive like I’m tryna run off with her swag,’” the musician replied. “But I spell mine [differently]. And Kim [loves] me down.”

The “Magic Stick” rapper also served as inspiration for Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto’s most recent album. She explained, “I feel like what I’m doing has not been done before, so let’s start there. [Aesthetically], I’ve been pulling from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Lil’ Kim. [Musically], I’ve been pulling from Kelis, but obviously with a Southern Hip Hop twist.”

Sugar Honey Iced Tea arrived with features from Young Nudy, Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara and more. It also housed previous hits like “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B and “Sunday Service.”

News
Latto
Lil' Kim

TRENDING
News

Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Share First Look At Their Newborn Baby

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum shared the first look of their newborn baby after Tatum ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

Fans Believe LeBron James and Drake Are Beefing

Fans on social media believe that Drake is still upset with LeBron James after he ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

Blacc Sam Details Nipsey Hussle's Last Moments In New Interview

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, details his brother’s last moments, arranging his funeral, and more ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.10.2024
News

Social Media Reacts To Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Getting Back Together

Social media is buzzing with the news that Coi Leray and Trippie Redd have reunited ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories