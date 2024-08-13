News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Names Lil' Kim As The Greatest Female Rapper Of All Time / 08.13.2024

Lil’ Kim is the greatest female rapper of all time, according to Latto. On Tuesday (Aug. 13), the “Big Energy” hitmaker stopped by Complex for an episode of “GOAT Talk” with her sister, Brooklyn Nikole.

In addition to discussing their red flags in a relationship, Atlanta music staples and more, the pair debated the best women in the Hip Hop genre. As to be expected, Nikole named her sibling: “I’m really going to have to say you. I’m not even being biased. I listen to you the most.”

“I am the GOAT, though. I’m my GOAT, and that’s all that matters,” Latto responded. She subsequently named her pick, “But the GOAT is Lil’ Kim, for sure. [She’s a] fashion icon, timeless music, timeless looks. [She’s] going to forever be a staple in not only rap but female rap.”

“She’s a queen, for real. Like, off-camera, I love that b**ch. I love her, and she’s big mama, too,” she added, referencing the MC’s “Big Momma Thang.”

In July, Billboard asked Latto whether her “Big Mama” had any connection to the aforementioned ’90s record. “I swear to God, no! [My producers] reminded me of that, and I was like, ‘Oh, s**t. I hope [she] don’t take that as offensive like I’m tryna run off with her swag,’” the musician replied. “But I spell mine [differently]. And Kim [loves] me down.”

The “Magic Stick” rapper also served as inspiration for Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto’s most recent album. She explained, “I feel like what I’m doing has not been done before, so let’s start there. [Aesthetically], I’ve been pulling from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Lil’ Kim. [Musically], I’ve been pulling from Kelis, but obviously with a Southern Hip Hop twist.”

Sugar Honey Iced Tea arrived with features from Young Nudy, Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara and more. It also housed previous hits like “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B and “Sunday Service.”