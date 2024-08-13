News Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, and Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images Shaboozey, Saweetie And More Artists React To Being Included In Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist / 08.13.2024

Barack Obama dropped his coveted summer playlist on Monday (Aug. 12). His 2024 picks included everyone from viral sensations like Tommy Richman, whose “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” took over TikTok in May, to legendary acts like The Supremes, 2Pac and Bob Marley.

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately — and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” the former U.S. president shared on social media. “I hope you find something new to listen to!”

At the top of Obama’s music collection was Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The record, which appeared on the singer’s third album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, spent five nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time of reporting, the accompanying visualizer is nearing 100 million views on YouTube.

Elsewhere on the playlist was Tems’ “Love Me JeJe,” a pre-release offering for June’s Born in the Wild, Moneybagg Yo’s “WHISKEY WHISKEY” featuring Morgan Wallen, and Saweetie’s “My Best.” GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” also landed the final cut.

Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Tyla’s “Jump,” and H.E.R.’s “Process” were among the other standouts. Listen to all the tracks below.

Of course, several of the artists featured shared their reactions online. Shaboozey quote-tweeted Obama’s announcement with “My man” alongside an American flag and salute emoji. Taking to her Instagram Story, GloRilla said, “Aye, lit!”

Saweetie wrote, “Thank you, [Barack Obama]” on her account. Hope Tala, landing the lineup with “I Can’t Even Cry,” similarly dedicated a feed post to the occasion. She penned, “Truly, this song is a piece of my heart, and I wrote it in such a dark time of intense despair that I thought I would never recover from. I was wrong, of course — there is always, always, always hope. No pun intended. Thank you, [Barack Obama], for shedding light on my music.”

