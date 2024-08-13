News Erik Voake / Stringer via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Fans Think He's Working On Something With Supreme / 08.13.2024

Tyler, The Creator and Supreme are having a full-circle moment. After playing a key role in popularizing the brand during his early career, they highlighted the rapper in a series of photos shared on Tuesday (Aug. 13).

Tyler was seen wearing a white tee featuring a green Supreme box logo alongside other accessories, such as a brown hat, necklace and scarf. “13-year-old me is freaking out, no joke,” wrote one fan underneath the post. Another reply with over 1,000 likes read, “This man ushered in an entire era of Supreme fans. He deserves this.”

The IGOR creator himself even joined in on the hype. He commented, “MR. GREEN HAT, REALLY?”

At the time of reporting, it’s unknown whether the pictures are a teaser for something much greater, like Tyler starring in Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. However, Luis “Panch” Perez, who worked on the musician’s Louis Vuitton drop and various other GOLF le FLEUR projects, was credited as the photographer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork)

In a 2012 interview alongside Glenn O’Brien for GQ, Tyler spoke about his affinity for Supreme: “Visual aesthetic is important to me. I take video directing and designing album art and s**t like that very [seriously], and they do, too. So, that’s one thing I like from them, the way they design certain things — not too much, not too little.”

“There’s a lot of artists I didn’t know about that I learned about from them. My favorite collaboration they did was with Sean Cliver,” the rapper shared regarding his favorite joint effort by the streetwear label. “He has decks with Black dudes in KKK suits, a white kid with a Hitler mustache dressed as a pimp [and] stuff with John Wayne Gacy — just cool decks.”

On the music side, Tyler pulled out of his scheduled performances at 2024’s Lollapalooza and Outside Lands Festival. However, he’s still slated to headline the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.