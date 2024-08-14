Interest Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images 10 Times Rappers Named Their Songs After Famous People / 08.14.2024

Whether it be politicians, fellow artists, athletes or simply icons of the past, rappers naming songs after people is far from uncommon in Hip Hop. The titles often serve multiple purposes: paying homage, drawing controversial attention or employing the person’s attributes as a metaphor.

Over the years, reactions from the celebrities themselves have varied. For instance, Donald Trump initially praised Mac Miller’s use of his name, seeing it as a tribute to his own brand of success, only to later disparage the rapper publicly. On the other hand, Billie Eilish acknowledged Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” with a spirited co-performance at one of her festival appearances. Either way, naming a track after someone is generally considered a major sign of respect, whether they’re well-known or not.

Let’s get into 10 rap songs named after famous people below.

1. Dua Lipa by Jack Harlow

Appearing on his sophomore effort, Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow’s “Dua Lipa” drew attention for naming the British pop star directly in its title. In the record’s chorus, the rapper insinuated that he would like to get to know the songwriter outside of collaborating musically with lyrics like, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

According to Harlow, Dua Lipa’s reaction to the song was somewhat reserved. The musician revealed that he played it for her beforehand, to which she reportedly found the track to be “OK, I suppose.” Harlow also name-dropped Ariana Grande, Kanye West and Luka Dončić on the cut.

2. Madonna by Drake

Drake‘s “Madonna” appeared on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and explicitly referenced the iconic pop figure. The song delved into themes of ambition and fame, with the self-proclaimed 6 God drawing parallels between his own rise in the music industry and the legendary singer’s storied career. In particular, his lyrics suggested that proximity to fame can transform one’s life: “You could be big as Madonna / Just get in the car and then let’s touch the road.”

Interestingly, Madonna kissed the Toronto rapper at Coachella that same year, although he didn’t seem to enjoy it. The pop icon later dissed him during an AMA with AskAnythingChat, where she said, “Don’t kiss Drake. No matter how many times he begs you to.” That prompted the rapper to temporarily replace the “Madonna” lyrics with ex-girlfriend Rihanna’s name instead.

3. Doja by Central Cee

Although he had already gained buzz from songs like “Obsessed With You” and “Loading,” Central Cee’s 2022 track “Doja” made him an international star for several reasons. For one, the line “How can I be homophobic? My b**ch is gay” put him in hot water and went viral on TikTok.

Secondly, the London-born artist referenced Doja Cat: “Somebody tell Doja Cat that I’m tryna indulge in that.” He made a clever wordplay on the Planet Her rapper’s moniker and, according to some, a nod to one of marijuana’s numerous nicknames.

4. BILLIE EILISH. by Armani White

Philadelphia lyricist Armani White has been in the game for quite some time, and his 2022 release “BILLIE EILISH.” turned him into a nationwide superstar. In the song’s chorus, he nodded to the pop star’s style, particularly her tendency to wear oversized tees. “B**ch, I’m stylish / Glock tucked, big T-shirt, Billie Eilish,” the musician rapped.

At 2023’s Osheaga Music Festival, Eilish embraced the homage by bringing Armani White onstage to perform the record together. She asked festival-goers, “You know that song that’s like, ‘Glock tucked, big T-shirt, Billie Eilish?’ You know that song?” To which the crowd enthusiastically cheered.

5. Rihanna by Yo Gotti featuring Young Thug

Although Yo Gotti’s Young Thug-assisted track “Rihanna” was named after the Fenty Beauty founder, he mentioned tons of other famous people throughout it, including Alicia Keys, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and more. In the chorus, the Atlanta rapper spat, “I just got me a Rihanna / She love a n**ga persona / So used to whippin’ Madonna,” using the Bajan star’s name as a shorthand for a fiercely loyal woman.

6. Black Beatles by Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

At the height of their career, Rae Sremmurd had everyone doing the viral mannequin challenge. Everyone from politicians, athletes, entire classrooms and even Paul McCartney himself participated in the phenomenon as cameras captured people standing as still as mannequins. While the last-mentioned person may seem like a curveball, it made total sense, considering that the Mississippi rap duo’s “Black Beatles” paid homage to one of the most successful rock bands of all time: The Beatles.

The Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track saw Slim Jxmmi offer up bars like, “I can’t worry about a broke n**ga or a hater / Black Beatle, b**ch, me and Paul McCartney related.” Meanwhile, Swae Lee delivered the lines referencing another one of the group’s members: “I’m a f**kin’ Black Beatle, cream seats in the Regal / Rockin’ John Lennon lenses, like to see ‘em spread eagle.”

7. Hannah Montana by Migos

Migos’ Young Rich N**gas was stacked with many hits that introduced Hip Hop fans to the now all-too-familiar ad-lib-heavy trap records, including “Versace” and “Bando.” Adding to the list was “Hannah Montana,” arguably the most successful of the bunch, which, of course, was a nod to the Disney character played by Miley Cyrus.

The “Party In The U.S.A.” singer didn’t seem bothered by the use of her moniker either, sending Migos flowers to celebrate the track’s 15th anniversary. “I love your song about me! Keep rockin’,” she reportedly wrote.

8. Michael Jordan by Kendrick Lamar featuring ScHoolboy Q

“Michael Jordan” appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s Overly Dedicated as a pre-release single. On the ScHoolboy Q collaboration, the Compton MC nodded to the basketball player’s jersey number, 23, in the chorus. “I’m too much for these n**gas, I’m three much for these h**s / Wayne told me that, and that’s just how it goes,” he rapped. In the track’s accompanying visuals, Lamar is decked out in Chicago Bulls gear with Air Jordans in the background.

9. Donald Trump by Mac Miller

Released in 2011 as part of his mixtape Best Day Ever, “Donald Trump” became one of Miller’s early hits. The record referenced the business mogul — before his presidency — as a symbol of success and wealth, which is a common theme in Hip Hop. Over an upbeat and catchy production, courtesy of frequent collaborator Sap, Miller spoke about his ambition and the desire to reach levels of fame and fortune akin to Trump’s.

“Take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump s**t / Look at all this money! Ain’t that some s**t?” he rapped. At first, the former U.S. president was seemingly flattered by the mention. However, between 2013 and 2015, Trump issued a series of foul tweets aimed at the late musician, arguing that Miller shouldn’t have had the right to use his name.

“Little [Mac Miller], I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog!” read one post.

10. Marilyn Monroe by Nicki Minaj

“Sometimes, I feel like Marilyn Monroe / I’m insecure / Yeah, I make mistakes,” Nicki Minaj sang in “Marilyn Monroe” from Pink Friday … Roman Reloaded. On the track, the Trinidadian rap star explored the vulnerability and isolation often cloaked behind celebrity glamor. She further drew parallels between her experiences and those of the iconic actress, highlighting the often emotional turmoil that accompanies fame.