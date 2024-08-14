New Music Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Cash Cobain And Laila! Enlists Big Sean, Flo Milli, Rob49 And More For "Not My Problem (Remix)" / 08.14.2024

Laila! took TikTok by storm earlier in the year with “Not My Problem.” On Wednesday (Aug. 14) at midnight, the rising star — who just so happens to be Yasiin Bey’s daughter, if you didn’t know — teamed up with Cash Cobain for a massive remix of the track.

The updated rendition arrived with features from a whopping 14 additional artists: Fabolous, Kenzo B, Big Sean, Lay Bankz, Luh Tyler, Anycia, Chow Le, Kaliii, 6LACK, Flo Milli, YN Jay, FLEE, Don Q and Rob49, who closed out the nearly seven-minute mash-up. Notably, each of their contributions utilized Laila!’s ever-catchy chorus.

Cobain kicked it off by declaring himself “Slizzy Smalls,” followed by Fab giving a shout-out to Houston. Meanwhile, Big Sean, who went neck-and-neck with Rob49 for the record’s longest verse, dropped some heat: “I done went broke and then bounced back, that’s not my problem / You 40 tryna scam and rob, and that’s your problem / You boys won’t work without a job, and that’s a problem / All I did was beat the odds; that’s not a problem.”

Elsewhere, 6LACK called back to his breakthrough single, “PRBLMS.” He spat, “I’m at Magic, might just have a spending problem / Outside the club and can’t get in, that’s not my problem / I’ve been vibin’ since a n**ga dropped ‘problem.’” Peep the full song below.

“Not My Problem” is expected to appear on Laila!’s forthcoming debut album, which is scheduled for release on Sept. 6. In February, she gave fans a teaser of what’s to come with IN CTRL! The four-track EP housed surefire cuts like “80 in a 55” and “SOFT SERVE.”

Cobain, on the other hand, is currently on the road with Ice Spice as a part of her “Y2K! World Tour.” He saw viral success with offerings like “Dunk Contest” and “Fisherrr – Remix” earlier in 2024.