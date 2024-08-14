News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Michael Rubin Confirms "Not Like Us" Was Not Allowed At His 2024 All-White Party / 08.14.2024

Drake may have his share of foes, but he also has some pretty solid friends. On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Michael Rubin stopped by “The Breakfast Club,” where he confirmed Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was off-limits at his all-white party in The Hamptons in July.

“Drake [has been] my friend for a long time,” the Fanatics CEO explained his reasoning. He continued, “I just didn’t think it was appropriate, so I sent a note [saying], ‘Hey, let’s not play anyone’s music that’s feuding with anyone there.’”

When asked if it was the Toronto native’s idea, Rubin clarified, “That was a me decision. I just thought it was the appropriate thing.” Among the event’s attendees were, of course, Drake, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Teyana Taylor, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Lil Wayne.

The business magnate did reveal, though, that “Not Like Us” ended up playing at a smaller event he threw the day before the Fourth of July. He shared, “It was supposed to be 30 people. It turned into 200 people and went on for about 10 hours. That was the pre-game to the white party. When they turned the music on in my house, they put [on Spotify’s] Rap Caviar, and ‘Not Like Us’ came on.”

“It was in the middle of ‘Not Like Us,’ and I’m like, ‘Get that off! Get that off!’” he continued. Luckily, Drake wasn’t in the vicinity, but according to Rubin, “He was pulling up soon.”

Rubin subsequently weighed in on the For All The Dogs rapper’s recent feuds. “Drake is an iconic artist [whom] we all have tremendous respect for. What I said to Drake, and I really believe this, is this is a great test for him. You can’t get to where he’s got to and not have people coming for you,” the entrepreneur emphasized.

Earlier in the month, Drake dropped three singles: “It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red” and “Housekeeping Knows” in collaboration with Latto.