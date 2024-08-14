News Carmen Mandato / Stringer via Getty Images Quando Rondo Promises To Change After Pleading Guilty In Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Case / 08.14.2024

Quando Rondo is seemingly turning over a new leaf. On Tuesday (Aug. 13), the Georgia rapper pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges under a plea agreement that could shorten his time behind bars.

Once staring down a possible 20-year stint, Rondo — legally known as Tyquian Bowman — could now see up to five years in prison. The news came after his arrest in June 2023, where he and 18 others were hit with various charges, including weapon possession, drug conspiracy and gang-related activities.

His court ruling is scheduled for Dec. 12 following a pre-sentencing investigation, as reported by WSAV-TV. In the meantime, the “Imperfect Flower” creator will remain out on bond.

At a press conference after the hearing, Rondo expressed remorse to the several parties impacted by his actions. “I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah,” he stated before adding, “I want to give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones [and] most of all, to my daughters.”

“Change starts at home,” he continued. “It [doesn’t] matter the circumstances [or] the levels of how bad something is, God can bring you out of anything. So, with that being said, I’m walking by faith, not by sight. Nothing [can] break me. It’s just going to make me even more.” Rondo also noted that he would continue making music during the next chapter of his life, whether in jail or as a free man.

Rondo was originally slapped with 14 counts, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to possess and distribute a variety of drugs from methamphetamine to marijuana, to which he declared himself not guilty. However, in June, he accepted a plea deal for lesser charges that focused on a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

His upcoming EP, Here for a Reason: In The Darkest Time, is scheduled to land on streaming services on Aug. 16. It will include “Gotta Do Better & Pray” and “Give Me A Sign” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who is also amid legal troubles.