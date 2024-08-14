News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red, Latto And Flo Milli Talk The Current State Of Female Rap For Spotify's "The Gold Standard" / 08.14.2024

In July, Spotify rolled out its “The Gold Standard” gallery in New York City. The art exhibition celebrated many of Hip Hop’s most beloved women — albeit Nicki Minaj was missing — including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ice Spice and many more.

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), the streaming platform debuted a sit-down with featured artists Flo Milli, Latto and Sexyy Red to discuss the current state of the genre. The trio kicked off their conversation by discussing why the ladies are leading rap. According to the “Big Energy” hitmaker, “We’re the ones bringing the versatility. They [are] saying we all sound the same, [but] no, them n**gas do.”

“We all stay true to ourselves ‘cause a lot of us [have] been rapping before it was a trend. So, I feel like all the girls that [are] really popping now just stayed to true to themselves and believed in something they really couldn’t see,” Flo Milli explained when asked what the legacy of female rap might look like.

Touching on the competitive nature of the industry, Sexyy Red said, “It’s a sport.” Latto chimed in shortly after, citing fans and blog pages for making the genre look “way more competitive than it is in real life.”

Midway through the conversation, the musicians listed their past and present inspirations. Latto named TLC’s Left Eye, Gangsta Boo, and Atlanta-bred talents like Anycia and Crime Mob’s Princess and Diamond. Meanwhile, Flo Milli mentioned Maiya The Don, whom she worked with on “Anything Flows,” and the respective remixes for “Expensive” and “Conceited.”

“I like Lil’ Kim,” Sexyy Red stated. “Nicki, though, she [has lasted] in the game for a good amount of years, so I want still want to be in the game. Some b**ches be fading off, be for real.”

All three of the artists dropped projects in 2024. Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea came out on Aug. 9, while Sexyy Red’s In Sexyy We Trust hit DSPs in May. Flo Milli released her Fine Ho, Stay in March.

