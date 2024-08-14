News Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Usher Postpones Opening Atlanta Stop Of "USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” / 08.14.2024

Usher’s “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” was scheduled to begin on Wednesday (Aug. 14) night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. However, the R&B singer postponed the concert to give his body some much-needed time to “rest and heal.”

In a statement shared via his Instagram, Usher wrote, “For my 30-plus-year career, 100 percent of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans.”

He continued, “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well, which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present, and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date, but you’ll also be getting 100 percent of me. The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start.”

“However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best. My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you,” the “Yeah!” hitmaker further noted before revealing that a rescheduled date would be announced soon.

The tour was set to kick off with three shows in Atlanta, then sweep across North America until the end of November. Per Usher’s website, the latter two A-Town stops for Friday (Aug. 16) and Saturday (Aug. 17) are still expected to take place. Other major cities on the trek include Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, Los Angeles, Charlotte and Chicago.

Usher will take a few months off around the holidays, then pick up the U.K. and Europe leg in March 2025.