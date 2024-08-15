Meek Mill, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images, Michael Ciaglo / Stringer via Getty Images, and Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images

Meek Mill Says He's Not Endorsing Any Politicians Amid Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Remarks

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.15.2024

Meek Mill hasn’t formally endorsed anyone ahead of the U.S. presidential election, but he’s seemingly keeping an eye on both parties’ front-runners. On Wednesday (Aug. 14), the Philadelphia native shared a slew of tweets about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“When I was locked up, TV programming taught me every detail about ‘Stormy Daniels.’ That was when I learned the art of programming,” Meek began, referencing the politician’s scandal involving the adult star, which led to him being federally indicted. He continued, “My X has turned back to Trump’s life again… I never did a history check on Trump. He [has] even been to my hood with OT7 [Quanny] mobbing!”

Later, the “1942 Flows” artist made a nod to Trump’s assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The musician stated, “He got shot at [and] basically put his middle finger up after [being] hit in the [ear]. Nobody ran… [I] hope you get well, too. We get shot at a lot! [He] got indicted [and is] still running for president! Who is this guy?”

Naturally, many of Meek’s supporters interpreted his praise for Trump as a sign of support. However, he clarified, “I’m not endorsing anybody. I know nothing about politics.”

Not too long after, the Dream Chasers Records founder shifted his focus to Kamala Harris and, more specifically, her time as District Attorney of San Francisco. “All I hear is rumors of her… I would ask her three questions about Black and brown men going to prison and her views, and try to help her understand from a survival [standpoint she] may have never had to encounter!” he wrote.

Neither Trump nor Harris have been immune to criticism from the Hip Hop community. Earlier in the month, YG called out the Republican nominee for proposing that police should have immunity. Meanwhile, in July, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee landed in hot water for saying people shouldn’t vote for the current VP.

News
Donald Trump
Kamala Harris
Meek Mill

