News Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images, Michael Ciaglo / Stringer via Getty Images, and Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images Meek Mill Says He's Not Endorsing Any Politicians Amid Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Remarks / 08.15.2024

Meek Mill hasn’t formally endorsed anyone ahead of the U.S. presidential election, but he’s seemingly keeping an eye on both parties’ front-runners. On Wednesday (Aug. 14), the Philadelphia native shared a slew of tweets about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“When I was locked up, TV programming taught me every detail about ‘Stormy Daniels.’ That was when I learned the art of programming,” Meek began, referencing the politician’s scandal involving the adult star, which led to him being federally indicted. He continued, “My X has turned back to Trump’s life again… I never did a history check on Trump. He [has] even been to my hood with OT7 [Quanny] mobbing!”

Later, the “1942 Flows” artist made a nod to Trump’s assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The musician stated, “He got shot at [and] basically put his middle finger up after [being] hit in the [ear]. Nobody ran… [I] hope you get well, too. We get shot at a lot! [He] got indicted [and is] still running for president! Who is this guy?”

Naturally, many of Meek’s supporters interpreted his praise for Trump as a sign of support. However, he clarified, “I’m not endorsing anybody. I know nothing about politics.”

When I was locked up tv programming taught me every detail about “stormy Daniels’” that was when I learned the art of programming …. My X has turned back to trump life again … i never did a history check on trump he even been to my hood with ot7 mobbing! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out got hit in the head nobody ran ….hope you get well too we get shot at a lot! Got indicted still running for president! Who is this guy trump fr I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

I’m not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics …he was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental shit … all I see on phones and tvs is trump , it’s like tf is this guy 🤔 https://t.co/Jm9K6HyRIC — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

Not too long after, the Dream Chasers Records founder shifted his focus to Kamala Harris and, more specifically, her time as District Attorney of San Francisco. “All I hear is rumors of her… I would ask her three questions about Black and brown men going to prison and her views, and try to help her understand from a survival [standpoint she] may have never had to encounter!” he wrote.

Neither Trump nor Harris have been immune to criticism from the Hip Hop community. Earlier in the month, YG called out the Republican nominee for proposing that police should have immunity. Meanwhile, in July, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee landed in hot water for saying people shouldn’t vote for the current VP.