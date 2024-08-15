Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla

Variety / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Had A Scene Removed From "Wanna Be" Video With GloRilla

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.15.2024

On Thursday (Aug. 15), Instagram debuted Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s eagerly awaited “Close Friends Only” episode. During the podcast, the pair discussed their initial impressions of one another, touring together, and getting DMs from other celebrities, among other topics.

GloRilla started the sit-down by sharing how she met Megan at 2023’s Hottieween party. “I ain’t gonna lie, I was kinda shy,” the Memphis rapper admitted. “You were just acting like you weren’t drinking that night,” she continued. “In my head, I’m like, ‘[I know] this b**ch [isn’t] acting like she ain’t drinking,’ like, ‘What’s up with this b**ch?’”

“You [are] not telling the truth!” Megan jokingly exclaimed before revealing, “‘Cause you be coming late, and then you [will] be like, ‘Yeah, come on, let’s turn up.’ First of all, you need to catch up. That’s what you don’t like to do: You don’t like to catch up.”

Later, the two spoke about their favorite moments from creating the visual companion for “Wanna Be.” GloRilla recalled working on the final shoot: “I guess we knew the day was [almost] over, so we just started doing s**t.”

On the flip side, Megan mentioned that she had a scene axed from the final edit. “I was twerking on that man’s head,” she confessed, with GloRilla adding that it was actually a Justin Bieber lookalike. Notably, the chorus of “Wanna Be” contained the lyrics, “I don’t get left, I’m a leaver/ H**s love me like Justin Bieber.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Traumazine creator admitted that her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” was meant to be a solo trek, but she had a change of heart. “I really like your music,” Megan told GloRilla. “The people gotta see this s**t. They gotta see the two biggest a**es, the two biggest booties. We gotta put it in the same arena ‘cause we gon’ pack it out. That’s what we’ve been doing; we’ve been packing it out every night.”

At that point, the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker revealed that she was initially going to headline her own voyage for Ehhthang Ehhthang. She noted, “They called me, and when then they said that [I was going to be joining you], I was like, ‘Hell f**k godd**n yeah.’”

News
glorilla
Megan Thee Stallion

TRENDING
News

Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Share First Look At Their Newborn Baby

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum shared the first look of their newborn baby after Tatum ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

Fans Believe LeBron James and Drake Are Beefing

Fans on social media believe that Drake is still upset with LeBron James after he ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.11.2024
News

Solange's Son Julez Reveals Breakup with Skai Jackson

By Devin
01.16.2021
News

Blacc Sam Details Nipsey Hussle's Last Moments In New Interview

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, details his brother’s last moments, arranging his funeral, and more ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.10.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories