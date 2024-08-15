News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Had A Scene Removed From "Wanna Be" Video With GloRilla / 08.15.2024

On Thursday (Aug. 15), Instagram debuted Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s eagerly awaited “Close Friends Only” episode. During the podcast, the pair discussed their initial impressions of one another, touring together, and getting DMs from other celebrities, among other topics.

GloRilla started the sit-down by sharing how she met Megan at 2023’s Hottieween party. “I ain’t gonna lie, I was kinda shy,” the Memphis rapper admitted. “You were just acting like you weren’t drinking that night,” she continued. “In my head, I’m like, ‘[I know] this b**ch [isn’t] acting like she ain’t drinking,’ like, ‘What’s up with this b**ch?’”

“You [are] not telling the truth!” Megan jokingly exclaimed before revealing, “‘Cause you be coming late, and then you [will] be like, ‘Yeah, come on, let’s turn up.’ First of all, you need to catch up. That’s what you don’t like to do: You don’t like to catch up.”

Later, the two spoke about their favorite moments from creating the visual companion for “Wanna Be.” GloRilla recalled working on the final shoot: “I guess we knew the day was [almost] over, so we just started doing s**t.”

On the flip side, Megan mentioned that she had a scene axed from the final edit. “I was twerking on that man’s head,” she confessed, with GloRilla adding that it was actually a Justin Bieber lookalike. Notably, the chorus of “Wanna Be” contained the lyrics, “I don’t get left, I’m a leaver/ H**s love me like Justin Bieber.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Traumazine creator admitted that her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” was meant to be a solo trek, but she had a change of heart. “I really like your music,” Megan told GloRilla. “The people gotta see this s**t. They gotta see the two biggest a**es, the two biggest booties. We gotta put it in the same arena ‘cause we gon’ pack it out. That’s what we’ve been doing; we’ve been packing it out every night.”

At that point, the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker revealed that she was initially going to headline her own voyage for Ehhthang Ehhthang. She noted, “They called me, and when then they said that [I was going to be joining you], I was like, ‘Hell f**k godd**n yeah.’”