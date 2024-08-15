Michael Rubin and ScHoolboy Q

Michael Rubin Issues Apology For Black-On-Black Hate Comments After Backlash From ScHoolboy Q And Others

By Malcolm Trapp
  08.15.2024

Michael Rubin’s Wednesday (Aug. 14) interview with “The Breakfast Club” saw him chopping it up about Drake, his annual all-white parties, and Meek Mill not having a “gay bone in his body,” to name a few topics. However, the business mogul found himself in a bit of trouble after commenting on what he perceived as a troubling trend of Black people tearing each other down.

While defending the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist against rumors about his sexuality, Rubin asked, “Why do people want to change the narrative to try to hurt him?” He stated, “Look, I’m just being blunt because it’s me. It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like: [Black-on-Black] hate… It’s horrible.”

On Thursday (Aug. 15), the Fanatics CEO issued an apology. “I got a phone call from one of the people I have the most respect for in the world. They told me [that] while they appreciate my intention, it’s not my place to speak on Black culture. I get it and really appreciate the input!” his statement read.

“My intention was to say how important it is that we need to uplift each other, stop [hating] on each other, push each other to win, and always root for each other’s success,” he continued. “My bad. Much love, and [I] appreciate the feedback.”

Once a clip of Rubin’s initial remarks started making rounds on social media, ScHoolboy Q jumped into the conversation with his take on Twitter. “I’m cool on this app. This s**t [is out of] control, dog,” he reacted before writing in a separate tweet, “[There’s] no such thing as Black-on-Black anything. WTF?”

In a since-deleted post, the BLUE LIPS artist sarcastically summed up what he thought Rubin was really saying: “You know [what] I don’t like about [you] n**gers? I hate when you n**gers be acting like n**gers… basically.”

