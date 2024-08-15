News Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Shocks Fans By Modeling Savage X Fenty's Bold Lace Collection / 08.15.2024

With the company going through a bit of a rebrand, Rihanna has been front and center in Savage X Fenty’s campaigns as of late. On Thursday (Aug. 15), the singer shared jaw-dropping shots of herself in a black lingerie set to promote the label’s new Bold Lace collection.

“Laced,” she simply captioned the post. Immediately after, fans flooded the comments with love and excitement. “Now, Ri, girl, I was not ready for this! Stay laced, mama… Stay laced!” wrote one Instagram user. Another joked, “Relax, my man [is] on here.”

Reacting to some of the more out-there replies, someone said, “[I know] she stopped opening the comments a long time ago.” Elsewhere, a separate account pointed out, “Rihanna aged like wine, and after [being pregnant with] RZA and Riot, she became hotter.”

The musician and entrepreneur modeled Savage X Fenty’s unlined plunge bra, a matching thong, a garter belt, and thigh-high stockings. “All in the details, the Bold Lace collection features an overstated floral pattern that is just as bold as you,” the brand said of its latest launch.

Rihanna previously modeled several leopard-print pieces from the lingerie company’s Soft N’ Savage range, which arrived in collaboration with Nordstrom.

Regarding her favorite items to wear from the brand, Rihanna told ELLE, “I like to be in a robe all the time, but it depends on my mood and my weight. If I’m having a fat day, I’m gonna reach for something that conceals or sucks it all in. If I feel a little more risqué, then I can be in a T-shirt bra that makes my titties all perky. I like to reach for the gray pieces like the cami. I like to feel comfortable. It all depends on how you’re feeling.”

On the music side, rumors of the artist’s ninth album began trending on social media earlier in the week. It’s been roughly nine years since ANTI dropped, so the upcoming project is certainly in demand.

“I can reveal the ‘Diamonds’ singer is also in talks for a huge world tour throughout 2025, which has the potential to be one of the biggest comebacks of all time,” a source said to The US Sun on Monday (Aug. 12).