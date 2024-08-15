News Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images Ian's A&R Addresses Tyler, The Creator's Comments About A White Rapper "Mocking" Hip Hop / 08.15.2024

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Tyler, The Creator stopped by the “Mavericks with Mav Carter” podcast to discuss internet culture, his approach to music, and more. During their conversation, the rapper criticized a certain “white kid,” whom he accused of mocking the likes of Future and Gucci Mane.

“It’s not even like satire. It’s like, ‘I’m just joking, I’m just mocking it,’ but I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you can’t do [that] — and I hold rap music so close to my heart ’cause this s**t changed my life, and everyone’s life around me, and I’m a nerd about this s**t,” Tyler stated.

He went on to say, “This is weird, and I’m looking at it, and something about it [doesn’t] even sit well with me, in comparison to someone like a Mac Miller or Eminem who didn’t seem like they were mocking it. They had a genuine love for it.”

As expected, Tyler’s words didn’t go unnoticed, and several fans speculated that the artist in question was ian, who went viral for songs like “Figure It Out” and “Magic Johnson” earlier in the year. Soon enough, the musician’s A&R at Columbia Records, Bu Thiam, responded.

“Yo, [Tyler, The Creator], I signed ian, and I’m from Atlanta. He sounds nothing like Gucci or Future. It’s called influence,” Thiam posted on his Instagram Story. He humorously added, “But I never thought I’d see the day where you [would] become old and hate on the youth.”

At the time of reporting, ian himself hasn’t spoken out. In July, the rap sensation collaborated with Lil Yachty on “Hate Me,” which was accompanied by a visual effort that Cole Bennett creative directed.

Though Tyler hasn’t dropped any new music in 2024, he’s expected to headline the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. It will mark his first fête since canceling his scheduled appearances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands Festival in June.