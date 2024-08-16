News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Fans React To Her Fiery Verse On Rob49's "Mama (Remix)" / 08.16.2024

Rob49 isn’t slowing down on his collaborations, especially with women in Hip Hop. On Friday (Aug. 16) at midnight, he tagged none other than GloRilla for the remix of his viral track “Mama.”

For the pair’s first-ever collaboration, the Memphis rapper came out swinging. “Come get you a gang member, bae, we young and turnt and havin’ motion / That lil’ h** a small fry, ain’t on s**t, I’m baked potato loaded,” she spat before continuing, “I’m a motherf**kin’ gold digger, but if I l like you, I’m the trick, dada / Woo, I change n**gas like a diaper, baby, I can’t go for s**t.”

Later in the verse, GloRilla gave a shout-out to her zodiac sign: “Yeah, eat it right, aight, give backhand if he bite / He said Leos never think they wrong, you might be right.” It’s worth noting that she celebrated her 25th birthday on July 28.

The original rendition of “Mama” arrived in 2023 with contributions from Tay B and Skilla Baby, whose chorus even made it to the remix. Check out the track below.

2024 has been non-stop for Rob49, starting with his statewide tour back in May. He teamed up with Cardi B for July’s “On Dat Money.” Though the song failed to crack into the Billboard Hot 100, its accompanying video has over 2.4 million views to date.

The New Orleans phenomenon later joined forces with Monaleo for “Don Who Leo (Añejo Remix),” followed by a guest appearance on Laila! and Cash Cobain’s “Not My Problem (Remix).”

GloRilla, on the other hand, shared Ehhthang Ehhthang in April. In addition to collaborations with Finesse2Tymes and Moneybagg Yo, the 12-song offering spawned her summer smash “Wanna Be.” The Megan Thee Stallion-assisted record, which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100, also got a major boost from Cardi.

