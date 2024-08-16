News Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor via Getty Image Gunna Shares Throwback Photos With Young Thug For Rapper's 33rd Birthday / 08.16.2024

On Friday (Aug. 16), Young Thug turned 33. Though he couldn’t celebrate quite how he might have preferred, plenty of fans and fellow artists sent birthday wishes his way. Among those was frequent collaborator Gunna, who shared several throwback photos of the two together.

In one picture posted to Instagram, the “Hot” artists were seen holding a giant snake, while the second was taken at a dinner party for 2021’s Punk. The third and final was a behind-the-scenes flick from the music video for “Take It to Trial,” which served as a standout cut on their YSL Record’s compilation album Slime Language 2.

Gunna’s relationship with Thug is still up in the air. However, in June, he confirmed that he’s still signed to the “Digits” hitmaker’s label. “I’m still providing. We [are] still pushing. No paperwork has been changed. So it’s like, whatever’s been getting and how we’ve been pushing this shit, it’s still going,” he told Spotify’s RapCaviar.

Things seemingly soured after Gunna entered an Alford plea, which led to several of his peers — including Lil Durk and Boosie Badazz — calling him a “rat.” Though Thug hasn’t formally spoken out against said allegations, YSL Mondo did earlier in the month.

“I’m man enough to say I should’ve never spoken about the Gunna situation because, technically, he didn’t rat. He just kinda folded under pressure and should’ve just stayed down with his mans [until] everything was over ‘cause all the originals know he ain’t did nothing. [He] wasn’t even around from the beginning,” he wrote on social media.

Referencing Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland, Mondo continued, “He wasn’t going to do [any] real time regardless. I feel bad cause now a n**ga who literally is a [real-life] rat [is] running around the city getting glorified and smiling like he ain’t just send multiple n**gas to jail.”