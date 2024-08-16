Meek Mill

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Meek Mill Responds To "Racist" Critics Over Video Of Him Bunny Hopping

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.16.2024

Meek Mill has definitely left his rough beginnings behind, and that’s a lot to be proud of. Unfortunately, though, some critics just can’t shake off the image of his early days, especially when they see him having a good time. On Thursday (Aug. 15) night, the Championships artist shot back at trolls over a viral clip of him doing bunny hops on a tennis court for Michael Rubin.

He shared via Twitter, “Y’all let somebody [pay to promote] a video of me bunny hopping from a 5-year-old video [and a] silly bet. I’ma real don in the trenches, and I’ma real top-tier Black man [who gets] respect in the rooms of many wealthy people. It [overwhelms] me [that], at times, I run away from it!”

Someone reacted, “[Nah], n**ga,” to which Meek responded, “From playing bunny hops in jail with killers to kill time [while] gambling to bunny hopping on jets with my friends and fam to bunny hopping in [the] Bahamas with my friend [who] happens to make a lot of money.”

That friend in question was, of course, Rubin. The Philadelphia rapper concluded by calling out his haters: “Y’all [are] racist.”  

Earlier that day, Meek responded to the Fanatics CEO’s apology for speaking about “Black-on-Black hate” in an interview with “The Breakfast Club.”

“Rubin shouldn’t be saying that type [of] stuff out loud. A Black man [is] supposed to, but nobody [is] saying it,” he explained. “It’s like we only collab on songs, women, and parties. He [hears about] my friends getting murdered, like ‘Why Meek?’ I can’t explain it to him in a sensible way!”

Interestingly, Rubin’s initial remarks arrived in defense of Meek against the circulating rumors about his sexuality. “Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to hurt him?” he questioned. “It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like: [Black-on-Black] hate… It’s horrible.”

News
Meek Mill

