News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Responds To "Racist" Critics Over Video Of Him Bunny Hopping / 08.16.2024

Meek Mill has definitely left his rough beginnings behind, and that’s a lot to be proud of. Unfortunately, though, some critics just can’t shake off the image of his early days, especially when they see him having a good time. On Thursday (Aug. 15) night, the Championships artist shot back at trolls over a viral clip of him doing bunny hops on a tennis court for Michael Rubin.

He shared via Twitter, “Y’all let somebody [pay to promote] a video of me bunny hopping from a 5-year-old video [and a] silly bet. I’ma real don in the trenches, and I’ma real top-tier Black man [who gets] respect in the rooms of many wealthy people. It [overwhelms] me [that], at times, I run away from it!”

Someone reacted, “[Nah], n**ga,” to which Meek responded, “From playing bunny hops in jail with killers to kill time [while] gambling to bunny hopping on jets with my friends and fam to bunny hopping in [the] Bahamas with my friend [who] happens to make a lot of money.”

That friend in question was, of course, Rubin. The Philadelphia rapper concluded by calling out his haters: “Y’all [are] racist.”

Yall let somebody paid promo a video of me bunny hopping from a 5 year old video silly bet ……. Ima real don in the trenches and ima real top tier black man that get respect in the rooms of many wealthy people it overwhelmes me at times I run away from it! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 15, 2024

From playing bunny hops in jail with killers to kill time gambling … to bunny hopping on jets with my friends and fam to bunny hopping in Bahamas with my friend that happens to make a lot of money https://t.co/0ob1fHHgVo yall racist lol https://t.co/54C8UU4a1b — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 16, 2024

Earlier that day, Meek responded to the Fanatics CEO’s apology for speaking about “Black-on-Black hate” in an interview with “The Breakfast Club.”

“Rubin shouldn’t be saying that type [of] stuff out loud. A Black man [is] supposed to, but nobody [is] saying it,” he explained. “It’s like we only collab on songs, women, and parties. He [hears about] my friends getting murdered, like ‘Why Meek?’ I can’t explain it to him in a sensible way!”

Interestingly, Rubin’s initial remarks arrived in defense of Meek against the circulating rumors about his sexuality. “Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to hurt him?” he questioned. “It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like: [Black-on-Black] hate… It’s horrible.”