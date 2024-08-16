News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Usher Announces More "Usher: Past Present Future Tour" Stops Will Be Rescheduled / 08.16.2024

Usher is taking every measure to make sure he’s in good shape before launching his highly anticipated “Usher: Past Present Future Tour.” On Thursday (Aug. 15), just a day after delaying the trek’s opening night, he revealed that two more shows would also need to be postponed due to a neck injury.

The concerts scheduled for Friday (Aug. 16) and Saturday (Aug. 17) will now take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12, respectively. Meanwhile, the initial Wednesday (Aug. 14) stop has been moved to Dec. 9.

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest Usher show of all time,” the singer began. “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

For fans worried about further cancellations, the “Yeah!” artist assured everyone he’d fully recover in time for the Aug. 20 gig in Washington, DC. He concluded, “I love my fans, and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an Usher show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon.”

The “Usher: Past Present Future Tour” will finish the month with stops in Baltimore, Boston, and Philadelphia. Afterward, other major cities include Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Dallas, all of which have numerous dates.

In September, Usher’s RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS concert film will be shown in theaters worldwide. The project is expected to chronicle his eight performances at La Seine Musicale during 2023’s Paris Fashion Week. The official trailer came out earlier this month.