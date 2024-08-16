News Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami, Offset, And Key Glock Announced In 2024's REVOLT WORLD Lineup / 08.16.2024

REVOLT WORLD is coming back for its second year. Announced on Friday (Aug. 16), the annual event is expected to take place from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 at Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

2024’s lineup includes an array of exciting artists: Yung Miami, Pusha T, Rob49, Offset, Lady London, Key Glock, Mariah the Scientist, and 42 Dugg have been revealed. In addition to other talents like Law Roach and Speedy Morman, Ari Fletcher is also slated to return.

Guests at the event will get to experience live tapings of fan-favorite REVOLT shows, including the BET Hip Hop Award-winning “Caresha Please,” “Drink Champs,” “The Blackprint,” and “Big Facts” by Atlanta’s very own Big Bank and DJ Scream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLT WORLD 🌎 (@revoltworld)

“REVOLT is home for the next generation of creators and cultural leaders actively shaping Hip Hop and youth culture globally,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels said in a press release. “We believe in creating the future we want to see by providing our community access to experiences like REVOLT WORLD that introduces a new category of cultural events that not only entertains and informs, but truly changes lives.”

“Walmart is dedicated to driving visibility to Black-led brands and creators who are changing the game through our new Black & Unlimited: The Shoutout experience. We are proud to continue our partnership with REVOLT WORLD, where we can collectively support and amplify Black voices and innovation,” Allison Rand, Walmart’s associate director of brand experience and talent partnerships, shared.

The 2023 summit welcomed a star-studded roster of acts, including Don Toliver, Lauren London, Uncle Waffles, Moneybagg Yo, Juvenile, G Herbo, and Omarion, to name a few. During a review of the inaugural event, Rap-Up’s Ahmad Davis said, “While REVOLT WORLD was jam-packed with live performances and convos, there were also tantalizing panels set to inform the future generation of leaders in entertainment.”