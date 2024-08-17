News Dave Kotinsky / Stringer via Getty Images and John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Dave Kotinsky / Stringer via Getty Images Adin Ross & IShowSpeed Weren't Able To Stream Around JAY-Z At Fanatics Fest / 08.17.2024

Adin Ross & IShowSpeed are two of the biggest live streamers in the music industry. With over 50 million collective followers on social media, their platforms are a massive source of information and entertainment for young pop culture fans.

On Friday (Aug. 16), the two popular media personalities attended Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Fest in New York City. The three-day event features A-list talent like Travis Scott, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and Tom Brady.

While most of the top-tier celebrities and athletes were open to doing interviews and engaging with the live streamers, one guest was a bit more particular about who he interacted with. Grammy Award-winning rapper and esteemed entrepreneur JAY-Z’s airtight security ensured that no live streaming would happen around him.

Adin Ross seemingly understood why JAY-Z would not want cameras streaming around him, but IShowSpeed and his team were seemingly kicked out after trying to use their cameras around the Brooklyn-bred emcee.

In a video of Ross, he said, “I’m not going to go up there bro, I’m not going to pull up to JAY-Z and film and s**t, that’s weird. They will look at me crazy, bro; I’m not doing that.” The clip of IShowSpeed was a bit more hectic. After one of his team members pointed out JAY-Z, he exclaimed, “JAY-Z’s up there? Bro, I got to meet JAY-Z.”

Shortly after, the video starts to break up before you hear his cameraperson say, “They are kicking me out, bro. It’s because I brought the camera.” The security guard explained to Speed that although accommodations were made for him, he was still not allowed to record around JAY-Z. They ended up being kicked out of the event because the recording was still too nearby.

While it seemed to be an abrupt ending, Speed was seen having tons of fun earlier in the event. After winning a race against Travis Scott with Quavo watching, he hilariously caught a cramp before Scott poured his Cacti seltzer on his throbbing calf muscle.

Fans have yet to see if IShowSpeed will be invited back to the second and third days of Fanatics Fest. Sports enthusiasts can still purchase tickets.