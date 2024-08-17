News Frederick M. Brown / Stringer via Getty Image Chris Brown Reacts To Tank Saying He's Better Than Michael Jackson / 08.17.2024

Chris Brown is undoubtedly one of the greatest entertainers of his time. Since the start of his illustrious career, he’s been compared to multiple legends, most notably Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview with sports journalist and media personality Stephen A. Smith, established R&B star Tank gave multiple reasons why he felt Chris Brown was better than the “Thriller” star. He also brought up LeBron James and Magic Johnson to drive the point home.

Stephen A. Smith seemed visibly rattled in the clip after Tank explained, “Things evolve, my brother. Things evolve. If we are equating it to sports, there was Magic Johnson, and now there is LeBron James. If we are talking about Chris Brown, we are talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson, Usher, me, and Ginuwine.”

In response to the clip, OVO signee DVSN wrote in a comment on Instagram, “There are ways to big up and celebrate newer artists that DON’T involve playing with the legacies of our 1 of 1 greats. We need to learn this.” Responding to the post, Chris Brown shared a clip of himself saying, “That’s cap,” when famed radio host Big Boy asked the same question.

Later in the same interview, the “Under The Influence” singer explained that he stays out of the comparison talk because he doesn’t believe he could breathe or sing a song if Jackson never existed. He has too much respect for his legacy and catalog to pit himself against the famed pop star.

The King of Pop’s work will forever be one of the greatest. He lived and performed in a time when celebrity was much different than it is today. Although he is one of the greatest, it is no secret that Chris Brown, like LeBron James and Michael Jordan, has also cemented himself as one of the best to ever do it. He has always paid homage to Jackson when given the chance.