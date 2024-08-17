News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fulton County DA Candidate Willing to Drop YSL Case As First Order of Business / 08.17.2024

Coming off the heels of Young Thug’s 33rd birthday, he may get a gift he was not expecting. In recent news, Billboard reported that Courtney Kramer, who is challenging Fani Willis for Fulton County DA, claims her first order of business if elected, would be to drop the YSL case.

She said, “With no apparent justice in sight, I have become highly concerned and disappointed in the lack of prosecutorial oversight in this case,” in a new statement. Kramer later explained, “As time goes on, the public has witnessed a trial that is undoubtedly over-prosecuted by attorneys who have repeatedly been admonished for lack of trial preparation: a complete and utter waste of the court’s time.”

Official Statement regarding the YSL trial in Fulton County: I challenge and urge DA Willis to dismiss this case immediately. Read why below ⬇️ #FireFani pic.twitter.com/0xoxjdBse6 — Courtney Kramer (@KramerForGA) August 16, 2024

Towards the end of her statement, she proclaimed that she wanted Willis to drop the case, claiming that the YSL case’s goal was to bring her fame and that there was no genuine care to bring justice to the community. After social media commentators claimed she was picking splashy topics for votes, she further explained her thoughts to clarify her stance.

She responded, “Make no mistake, I am not offering anything for votes. What I am doing is making sure my voting base understands that it’s imperative that our taxpayer dollars are used to seek justice and ensure our community’s safety. The current use of resources is doing quite the opposite.”

Make no mistake, I am not offering anything for votes. What I am doing is making sure my voting base understands that it’s imperative our taxpayer dollars are used for seeking justice and ensuring our community is safe. 💯 The current use of resources is doing quite the opposite. — Courtney Kramer (@KramerForGA) August 16, 2024

While some commentators on social media praised her stance, others believed she was just positioning herself for Black voters and did not genuinely care to help Young Thug. Regardless of the discourse over her motivations, it has appeared to add to her campaign’s momentum.

Artists like Lil Durk, Gunna, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Mariah the Scientist, and Drake have called for Young Thug’s release.