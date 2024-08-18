News Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images and BG027/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Anthony Edwards Says Kevin Durant Only Wants To Listen To Drake / 08.18.2024

Anthony Edwards is a true star on and off the court. With that being said, when he had the chance to sit on a panel interview alongside NBA legends Jalen Rose and Kevin Durant at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Fest, he knew it would be one for the books.

While they talked about their historic gold medal run at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the topic of music came up. When Rose asked Edwards what was on the playlist during the summer, he hilariously shared that he was with Durant the whole time and the 6′ 11” star only wanted to listen to Drake.

While it is well known that Drake and KD are good friends and fans of each other, Durant couldn’t help but laugh once Edwards told the crowd what he was bumping during the summer. Edwards, from Atlanta, is known for his excitement when it comes to music, citing Georgia rappers like Lil Baby, Future, Gunna, and his brother bdifferent as some of his favorite artists.

Ironically, Drake and his team have seemingly chosen who they are still cool with on Team USA following the great battle between him and Kendrick Lamar. Fans believe that the Canadian-bred emcee is no longer fond of LeBron James after he was spotted at “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” and his wife Savannah James was photographed wearing a PgLang shirt a few weeks later.

During their quest to receive the gold medal, Drake’s finsta account shared public support for Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, KD, and Stephen Curry. Interestingly enough, he did not post James, although he has a tattoo in honor of the Akron-raised NBA megastar.

Meanwhile, James has recently been seen publicly singing Drake songs like “Lord Knows” and more at different times. He even posted a photograph of Drake’s NOCTA Air Force One sneaker with an infinity symbol on his Instagram story.

There’s no telling if the two are beefing, but if history tells us anything, it is that Drake will speak his mind on an upcoming track about the situation if he’s genuinely bothered by it.