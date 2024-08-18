News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Gries / Staff via Getty Images Cardi B Doesn't Like Americans Joking About Vybz Kartel's Appearance / 08.18.2024

When Cardi B gets on Twitter Spaces, fans know to tune in because she will make a moment. Known for never holding her tongue, she did it again by expressing her thoughts on how Americans speak about Vybz Kartel.

During her rant, she expressed, “I do not play about f**king Vybz Kartel. When I see you all f**king Americans, and no offense because I am American, but when I see you all talking about Vybz Kartel, I be getting upset because not too much.”

She continued exclaiming, “Not too much, mind your f**king business, I do not play about Vybz Kartel at all b**ch.” Shortly after, she started singing some of his music before doubling her initial point. People have been critical of Kartel’s appearance, although it has been reported that he is dealing with Graves’ disease.

During an interview with Fox 5 NY, he explained, “Healthwise, you know, I’m working on my health right now, but the feeling of just being free is just an amazing feeling.” While he seems to be in good spirits, he has reportedly been dealing with the illness for multiple years.

His physician made a sworn statement alluding to his below-average heart rate and that he could suffer a heart attack at any time or even die in his sleep due to his condition. Various videos have been released of the musical legend working out with assistance since his release from prison.

Top artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and many others have all showered Vybz Kartel with love since his release. In response to Cardi B’s statements, one fan stated, “We appreciate it, Cardi, but you’re not Jamaican; let’s let someone closer to being Jamaican make that statement.” Other people found it interesting that she used the term Americans while she is also American.

