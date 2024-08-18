News Consolidated News Pictures / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Swarmed By Fans Outside of A Donald Trump Rally / 08.18.2024

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is seemingly stepping back into the political game. After drastically changing how fans viewed him after publicly supporting Donald Trump during the 2016 election and a failed presidential campaign of his own in 2020, it seems that he’s making his presence felt for 2024.

On Saturday (Aug. 17), Ye was seen parked outside a Trump rally in an Elon Musk-made Cybertruck with his wife, Bianca Censori, before being swarmed by dozens of fans. While you could not hear what he was saying over the cheers of the young supporters who recognized him, it was clear that he wanted to make it known he was there by rolling down his window to engage.

One fan commented, “Ngl, at first, I’m like, these guys can’t be f**king real. But to surprisingly see Kanye is pretty hype.” Another user explained, “Kanye got that aura like Michael Jackson,” while someone else detailed, “The kid screaming was somehow the actual definition of ‘maximally annoying.’ Like, how did he pull that off?”

Like how did he pull that off 😂 — Samuel Florentein (@Food_Here) August 18, 2024

Kanye West’s wearing a MAGA hat caused issues between him and top artists like Meek Mill, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, John Legend, and many more. Even beyond music, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian claimed that his political involvement caused a big rift in their relationship.

Recently, Ye caught some flack for a leaked interview with him and Candace Owens. In the interview, he discussed his controversial line, “How I’m anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch.” Several months later, when VULTURES 1 debuted, he fired back on “KING”: “‘Crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite’ / And I’m still the king.”

He continued his interesting stance by stating, “If I [attempt] to have a conversation with a Jewish person about the abortion rate, they won’t allow the conversation to be had. That’s why I said, ‘Hey, I’m me-tooing the Jewish race.'”

