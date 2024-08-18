New Music Photo courtesy of Tre Loaded’s YouTube Tre Loaded Is Breaking Through On His Newest LP, 'LOADED' / 08.18.2024

Tre Loaded is looking to follow in the footsteps of Memphis greats like Key Glock, Young Dolph, Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and more with his newest LP, LOADED.

His newest project features 12 tracks with endless bravado, proving the young emcee will be around for a long time. His standout song, “Look Like Money,” shows a sobering side that perfectly showcases his charisma while leaving new fans to embrace his confidence in his ability.

Although he is young, he is not new to this life. On the new album, he even shows love to other rising stars like BossMan Dlow. Alluding to the 25-year-old’s breakout hit, “Get In With Me,” he stated, “If I take you to the 50th floor, you eating more than hibachi / Turned my life into a movie, so like popcorn I’ma pop it.” The video, set on a yacht in Miami, captures the rapper kicking it with his crew and a few baddies, flaunting his success while reinforcing his message that he makes money — it doesn’t make him.

Memphis is a hotbed for some of the most talented rappers in the music industry. Recently, GloRilla went viral for her awesome visual showing her spitting her verse to her fiery feature on Rob49 and Skilla Baby’s track “Mama (Remix).”

On her track, she raps, “Come get you a gang member, bae, we young and turnt and havin’ motion / That lil’ h** a small fry, ain’t on s**t, I’m baked potato loaded,” she spat before continuing, “I’m a motherf**kin’ gold digger, but if I l like you, I’m the trick, dada / Woo, I change n**gas like a diaper, baby, I can’t go for s**t.”

Tre Loaded has amassed over 3.7 million streams across platforms and received a co-sign from Kiyan Anthony, rising athlete and son of Carmelo Anthony. The project also includes hits like “Push Start,” “Don’t Panic,” and “Wanna Be P,” as well as new standout tracks like “Rick Owens” and “Before the Deal.”

Check it out below!