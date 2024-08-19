News Ryan Bakerink / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Announces Beauty Brand Northside Princess With Bizarre Lip Gloss Names / 08.19.2024

Fans finally have an update on Sexyy Red’s beauty brand. On Monday (Aug. 19), the St. Louis native announced Northside Princess alongside images of the debut product, Sexyy Gloss.

It looks like we’re getting eight shades to choose from, with colors spanning from blue to white and brown. The “Pound Town” artist even teased the shade names, with each one being more NSFW than the last: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Sex On My Period, Gonorrhea, and Yellow Discharge, to name a few.

“The names for my lip gloss [are] something nobody would’ve even thought of,” Red shared with Complex in 2023. “The s**t [is] cute, and it smells good, and it sold [out]. You know, people are [going] to talk s**t, but other people [were] like, ‘You’re a marketing genius.’”

As to be expected, social media was in a bit of an uproar after hearing the bizarre naming decisions. “I love me some Sexyy, but she’s dead wrong for them lip gloss names,” said one Twitter user. Another stated, “I’m not buying no lip gloss named Gonorrhea or Yellow Discharge. [This is] terrible marketing.”

Elsewhere, one person questioned, “Y’all don’t think we are f**ked as a generation?” Peep more reactions below.

Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lipgloss I’m so excited ☺️🤩💋🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/u7w19HeY7T — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 19, 2024

I want sexyy lip gloss but I can’t get with the names 😩 — Lani 👑 (@Thatoneshawty_) August 19, 2024

I LOVE me some sexyy but she’s dead wrong for them lip gloss names 🤢 — candy girl (@keepinupwcandy) August 19, 2024

inever in my life gave a fuck what a lip gloss was named…yall just love to hate on sexyy red😂😂 — 𝓡𝓪𝓮💗 (@RAEjon_Rondo) August 19, 2024

I’m not buying no lip gloss named Gonorrhea or yellow discharge, terrible marketing pic.twitter.com/xOMeHxwPnL — AD 🩷 (@realscrap_) August 19, 2024

It’s crazy how this generation has normalised crass behaviour cos why will Sexxy Redd name her lip glosses “gonorrhoea”, “yellow discharge”, “sex on my period” & y’all don’t think we are fucked as a generation? Trashy behaviour — Maame Afiba Bessa (@MaameAfibaBessa) August 19, 2024

Red’s “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” will begin on Thursday (Aug. 22) in Seattle, Washington. She’s expected to perform in Portland, Austin, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Orlando, and other major cities until early October. Supporting acts include Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA, Hunxho, and Kodak Black, who was added to the lineup in July.

That same month, Red spoke out about rumors of her potentially axing the trek due to alleged low ticket sales. She responded, “My fans are buying tickets. We’re doin’ just fine. We [are] not canceling no tour. [This] canceling s**t [is] all cap.” The musician later went on to blame larger companies for spreading false reports because she decided to work with an independent Black promoter.