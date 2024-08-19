News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images and Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Tyler James Williams Wants Solange To Guest Star In "Abbott Elementary" Because They "Look Alike" / 08.19.2024

“Abbott Elementary” is slated to return for its fourth season on Oct. 9 via ABC. Leading up to its debut, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and other cast members have been ramping up excitement with various teasers.

In a chat with PEOPLE published on Sunday (Aug. 18), Williams — who plays Gregory Eddie in the show — shared his dream guest star: “I would love to see Solange as a cousin. I feel like we look alike.”

Referencing his character’s father, Martin Eddie, he continued, “It’s like us, and then my dad is [played by] Orlando [Jones]. Yeah, I think Solange would be great. Just add a family member.”

Solange’s previous acting roles include Charlotte in “One on One,” Camille in Bring It On: All or Nothing, and Nikki in Johnson Family Vacation. Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” has had quite a few celebrity cameos. Vince Staples, for example, made a number of appearances as Maurice throughout Season 2. Ayo Edebiri, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, and internet sensation Sabrina Brier are among the other stars to pop up throughout the series.

Earlier in the year, at San Diego Comic-Con, Brunson revealed that Season 4 of “Abbott Elementary” will contain its first crossover episode with another TV show. Unfortunately for fans, the Emmy winner kept the details under wraps: “I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting.”

Elsewhere in his chat with PEOPLE, Williams spoke about the importance of his role. “The overall goal for me here is to show not only Black male educators in a certain light, but then also Black men in a certain light that are allowed to be emotional and have full emotional spectrums, and then also be in love,” he explained before adding, “It’s one of the most important things I’ve ever done in my career.”