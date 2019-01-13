Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With the year coming to a close — or starting fresh for others — Capricorn season is in full swing. Ruled by the Sea Goat, the cardinal earth sign holds court from Dec. 22 to Jan. 19.

In comparison to previous zodiac signs, Capricorn has a surprisingly stacked roster of women in Hip Hop. For instance, Atlanta’s very own Latto kicks off the season with a Dec. 22 birthday, while Ice Spice and Flo Milli also occupy the sign. Representing for the men, there are familiar faces like DaBaby, Nardo Wick and the late Mac Miller, to mention a few.

Without further ado, Rap-Up compiled a list of 10 Capricorn rappers that every Hip Hop fan should more or less be familiar with. Check them out below.

1. Latto

Born on Dec. 22, 1998, Latto has been the people’s favorite for quite some time. Many fans were introduced to her by way of Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game,” where she took home the season one win but ultimately chose to stay independent. Her big break came in 2019 with “B**ch From Da Souf,” and since then, she’s kept the momentum going. Hits like “Big Energy,” “Put It on da Floor Again” with Cardi B and just about every song on Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto's third album, has solidified her place as one of Hip Hop’s leading ladies.

During a sit-down with ESSENCE Girls United, Latto said Capricorns “want it all” and are “never going to be comfortable”: “I don’t ever want to get content or comfortable with where I’m at. I’m very blessed to be thus far, to have taken me thus far in this industry.”

2. DaBaby

Hailing from North Carolina, DaBaby’s meteoric rise and unfortunate fall from grace deserves to be studied. Born on Dec. 22, 1991, he broke out with “Suge” in 2019 — one of the many hits on Baby on Baby — and kept the hits coming with “BOP” and the Roddy Ricch-assisted “ROCKSTAR.” His career, however, stumbled after a few controversial remarks at Rolling Loud in 2021. Although “SHAKE SUMN” gave him a bit of a resurgence, DaBaby's climb back to the top has been a slow one, to say the very least.

3. Slim Jxmmi

One-half of Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi hasn’t reached the same level of solo success as his brother Swae Lee, but he’s still delivered gems like “Chanel” and “Brxnks Truck.” The Mississippi native was born on Dec. 29, 1991.

4. Nardo Wick

Nardo Wick completes his trip around the sun on Dec. 30, 2001. He skyrocketed to fame in 2021 with “Who Want Smoke?” which went viral on TikTok and later got a huge remix featuring Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage — all of whom appeared in the accompanying Cole Bennett-directed video. The track also landed on Nardo Wick’s major label debut, Who Is Nardo Wick?, alongside fan favorites like “Wicked Witch” and “Me or Sum” with Future and Lil Baby.

5. Ice Spice

Ice Spice was born right at the turn of the millennium on Jan. 1, 2000 — a fact she made part of the rollout for her debut album, Y2K! Since breaking out with “Munch (Feelin’ U),” the Bronx star has been anything but lukewarm. She turned her viral moment into a string of hits, including “In Ha Mood,” the PinkPantheress collab “Boys a liar, Pt. 2,” a guest spot on Taylor Swift’s “Karma (Remix)” and two tracks with Nicki Minaj: “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World” from the Barbie soundtrack. Even without the massive co-signs, Ice Spice continues to show she’s not one to count out.

6. Stunna 4 Vegas

Stunna 4 Vegas is another product of DaBaby’s genius. The two artists made magic with tracks like “4X,” “Animal” and “Ashley,” though he later decided to branch off on his own with 2022’s Rae Rae’s Son. It’s also worth mentioning that the North Carolina rapper shares a son with Monaleo, a Taurus.

7. Polo G

With tracks like “Pop Out,” “RAPSTAR,” and “Martin & Gina,” Polo G continues to hold his own in Chicago’s admittedly fading rap scene. Born on Jan. 6, 1999, he’s released a string of albums over the years, including Die a Legend, THE GOAT, Hall of Fame and more.

8. Flo Milli

Having made a fearless introduction to the world with “Beef FloMix” and “In the Party,” Flo Milli is unapologetically herself in all the best ways. The Alabama star, born on Jan. 9, 2000, took Hip Hop by storm right before the pandemic, which kept her from touring and building momentum on the road. Even so, she’s proved her staying power with her beloved projects Ho, Why Is You Here?; You Still Here, Ho? and Fine Ho, Stay.

9. Mac Miller

Mac Miller’s legacy is a great reminder of how good Hip Hop fans had it during the blog era. Born on Jan. 19, 1992, he graced listeners with tracks like “Diablo,” “Weekend,” and “Objects in the Mirror” before ultimately passing in 2018. Fortunately, Mac Miller is also one of the few artists whose posthumous catalog has been handled with love and care. His estate released 2020’s Circle and worked to get several of the rapper’s mixtapes, such as K.I.D.S. and Faces, on streaming services.

10. Lil Reese

A product of Chicago’s drill scene, Lil Reese never quite reached the same level of fame as Chief Keef or Lil Durk. Still, with tracks like “Traffic” and “Us,” the Supa Savage rapper has shown he’s not one to count out completely. Lil Reese completes his trip around the sun every Jan. 6.