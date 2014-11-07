Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Represented by the lion, Leos are the unofficial rulers of the zodiac jungle. Born between July 23 to Aug. 22, those under the fire sign are generally known for carrying traits such as magnetic charisma, natural-born leadership, loyalty and fearlessness.

In terms of Hip Hop, Leos’ dominance couldn’t be any more evident in its musicians. For example, GloRilla is one of the genre’s most vocal artists. She is not afraid to experiment with different sounds or collaborate with others. Plus, it’s also no coincidence that so many Leo rappers — like Chief Keef, Young Thug, Soulja Boy and more — have their own record labels.

To celebrate the zodiac sign’s presence in Hip Hop, Rap-Up rounded up a list of 11 Leo rappers. Check them out below.

1. GloRilla

Since her breakout track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has cemented her place in Hip Hop beyond a shadow of a doubt. From dominating the mainstream with bangers like “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF” to hitting the road with Megan Thee Stallion, she undeniably flaunts the confidence of a Leo. For her 25th birthday on July 28, the Memphis native slayed in a bejeweled red and orange lingerie set with matching hair and nails.

On “Finesse Da Glo,” GloRilla referenced her zodiac sign: “It's that Leo in me, I don't want you, I'm just flirtin'.”

2. Lil Uzi Vert

Born on July 31, 1995, Lil Uzi Vert needs no introduction. Their Leo-like creativity and charisma shine in both their music and on social media. While the Philadelphia talent rose to fame thanks to records like “Money Longer” and “You Was Right,” their recent catalog is just as impressive. Case in point: 2020’s Eternal Atake and 2023’s Pink Tape, the latter of which became the first Hip Hop album to top the Billboard 200 chart that year.

3. Chief Keef

“I'm a Leo, but my f**kin' birthday every day,” Chief Keef spat on “Everyday.” The Chicago rapper is largely credited for popularizing drill music, and his run in the early 2010s serves as proof. “I Don’t Like,” “Love Sosa” and “Hate Bein’ Sober” put him at the forefront of the subgenre, highlighting the Leo trait of leadership. Chief Keef’s early rise to fame is especially impressive given his young age, as he was born on Aug. 15, 1995.

4. Nipsey Hussle

The late Nipsey Hussle came into this world on Aug. 15, 1985. A Leo through and through, the Los Angeles rapper was a natural-born leader — both independent-minded and protective — considering his Crenshaw upbringing. Like several mixtapes released during his lifetime, Hussle’s Victory Lap received much praise from fans. If he were still alive today, there’s no question the rapper would be shaping the industry in one way or another.

5. Young Thug

Among one of the most influential Atlanta rappers to touch the mic, Young Thug was born on Aug. 16, 1991. Since taking over the Hip Hop genre with “Stoner” and “Danny Glover,” and eventually with his Young Stoner Life Records signees, the musician has put his Leo traits on full display. He’s loyal, big-hearted and fearless, just like the zodiac sign’s symbol itself.

As Young Thug spat on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “RIVER,” “I'm a Leo, I got nine lives.”

6. BIA

Between “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” and “COVER GIRL,” BIA has firmly established her place as one of Hip Hop’s leading ladies. The self-coined Perico Princess was born on Aug. 16, 1991, in Medford, Massachusetts. On 2017’s “FUNGSHWAY,” she repped her zodiac sign: “Mama gave birth to a Leo, stunt on a b**ch every day.”

7. Young Dolph

Another soul taken too soon, Young Dolph was born on July 27, 1985. The Chicago-born rapper and Paper Route Empire founder took off with tracks like “Preach” and “Get Paid,” as well as his guest verse on O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It.” Like many other Leos, Young Dolph embodied the sign’s hallmark traits of loyalty and leadership.

8. Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy has claimed to be the first to do a lot of things, so it should come as no surprise that he’s a Leo. Born on July 28, 1990, the Atlanta-based rapper rose to stardom with “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” followed by hits like “Kiss Me Thru The Phone,” “Turn My Swag On” and “Pretty Boy Swag.” Outside of music, he’s launched his own video game console, taken over the streaming world and more — all of which show off Leo traits of being ambitious and optimistic.

9. Bobby Shmurda

Brooklyn-based Bobby Shmurda came out of the woodwork with “Hot N**ga,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 — a true achievement considering the heavy competition at the time. It spawned the Shmoney dance, prompting celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Meek Mill, among others, to hop on the Shmurda train. Though his six-year prison stint inevitably set his career back, he came home swinging with projects like Bodboy and a slew of other singles.

Born on Aug. 4, 1994, the “Bobby B**ch” hitmaker’s fire sign energy shines bright. Like a true Leo, Shmurda is full of life and never shies away from chasing his grandest dreams.

10. King Von

Chicago is the birthplace of many rap favorites, and one of them was undoubtably King Von. He came into the world on Aug. 9, 1994, and began his music career in 2018 after a dismissed murder case. That same year gave King Von one of his biggest hits to date: “Crazy Story.” Von followed its success with tracks like “Took Her to the O,” the Polo G-assisted “The Code” and “Evil Twins,” which featured frequent collaborator Lil Durk.

Though he was tragically shot and killed in 2020, his influence on Hip Hop lives on. While alive, the Welcome to O'Block star embodied the classic Leo qualities: loyalty, charisma and, occasionally, a bit of arrogance.

11. Key Glock

On “Biig Boyy!” Key Glock rapped, “I'm a King Leo, n**ga, might name my son Simba,” in reference to the zodiac’s lion symbol and Disney’s The Lion King. Born on Aug. 3, 1997, the Memphis hitmaker got his big break in 2018 with records like “Russian Cream,” “Since 6ix” and “Major,” on which he assisted his late mentor, Young Dolph. Key Glock has been holding it down for PRE ever since then, especially with Yellow Tape and Glockoma 2.