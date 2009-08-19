Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As polarizing as Kanye West can be at times, there are very few artists who can go toe-to-toe with him both lyrically and production-wise. His early career included creating beats for the likes of JAY-Z, Foxy Brown, Ludacris and more before pivoting into rap, which subsequently spawned classics like The College Dropout and Late Registration. However, the Chicago native’s role in Hip Hop also extends well beyond his own discography.

While critics and fans alike debate whether West’s strength lies in his lyrical abilities or crafting instrumentals, there is no doubt that the “POWER” rapper brought something incredible to each collaboration he has worked on. To celebrate his legacy, Rap-Up took the liberty of looking back at some of Ye’s best features to date.

1. Put On by Jeezy featuring Kanye West

As if Jeezy hadn't already put out enough motivational anthems in the 2000s, “Put On” became hands down one of his most iconic tracks. The Snowman delivered two 16s over purring synths and heavy bass, setting the stage for Ye to unleash an emotional avalanche. “I lost the only girl in the world that know me best / I got the money and the fame, man, that don't mean s**t,” he rapped, referencing his mother, Donda West, who tragically passed away a year earlier due to cosmetic surgery complications.

Ye continued, “I got the Jesus on a chain, man, that don't mean s**t / 'Cause when the Jesus pieces can't bring me peace / Yo, I need just at least one of Russell's nieces.” Notably, “Put On” was released during the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s 808s & Heartbreak era, so there is Auto-Tune laced all throughout his verse.

2. American Boy by Estelle featuring Kanye West

Estelle’s “American Boy” is the cross-continental duet fans didn’t predict, but absolutely enjoy. Despite being released in 2008, the anthem couldn’t be any more relevant to modern internet culture and the globalization of shared experiences. In the chorus, the West London artist sings, “Take me to New York, I'd love to see LA / I really want to come kick it with you / You'll be my American boy.”

West, who helmed the third verse, peppered the song with nods to how Londoners dress — dropping references to Michael Jackson’s “Bad,” the English beverage Ribena and Gladys Knight. Plus, fans got this memorable lyric: “Who killin' them in the U.K.? / Everybody gonna say, ‘You, K.’”

3. All Your Fault by Big Sean featuring Kanye West

In the 2010s, signing to West's record label meant at least two things were likely, if not promised: superstar production from Ye and, more often than not, a surefire verse. Having inked a deal with G.O.O.D. Music in 2007, “All Your Fault” was Big Sean’s third formal collaboration with the outspoken artist — their previous works included “Glenwood” and “Marvin & Chardonnay.”

Ye kicked off the cut by referencing fellow signee Travis Scott’s “Don’t Play” and proceeded to dub himself “the closest thing to Mike since Janet” and a “Young Walt Disney.” He filled the feature with the self-aggrandizing traits that listeners have come to expect and love from the rapper.

4. City of Gods by Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys

Ye rapping over a drill beat is already a match made in heaven but adding Alicia Keys’ vocals created something truly ethereal. For Fivio Foreign’s 2022 track “City of Gods,” the trio forged a triumphant ode to New York City. What makes this one of the rapper’s best verses is its multitude of references, including Watch The Throne, the Chicago Bulls, “Jesus Walks” and Drake, among others.

5. Run This Town by JAY-Z featuring Rihanna and Kanye West

Roc Nation’s big three united for “Run This Town” for JAY-Z’s The Blueprint 3. Alongside Rihanna’s anthemic chorus, the Brooklyn rapper and West make it evident they can easily run laps around the entire rap game.

According to West, “I bought my whole family whips; no Volvos / Next time I’m in church, please, no photos / Police escorts, everybody passports / This the life that everybody ask for.” The record itself proved to be a major success. It nabbed Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards. The hit also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was RIAA-certified platinum months after its release.

6. Wouldn't Get Far by The Game featuring Kanye West

From Melyssa Ford catching a stray to West’s ingenious sampling of Creative Source, The Game’s “Wouldn’t Get Far” is exactly what you’d expect from a West Coast-East Coast mashup. The Compton MC gave a shout-out to Biggie and Tupac before listing the crème de la crème of video vixens, while West matched the energy with linguistic acrobatics.

“Would you be with JAY-Z if he wasn't C-E-O? / Would you be with F-A-B-O if he drove a Neo? / Would you ride with Ne-Yo if he was in a Geo?” the rapper questioned. Even with the numerous jabs at the who’s who of modeling, the Bryan Barber-directed visuals saw the pair reveling in the company of a plethora of other actresses.

7. Ego (Remix) by Beyoncé featuring Kanye West

Very rarely do artists hop on a song with Beyoncé and not get washed by the music icon. However, 2008’s “Ego (Remix)” was the perfect fit for Ye when you consider how often his boisterous self-esteem has gotten him in trouble, both with women and the media.

The father of four interpolated his 2004 track “Last Call” and let loose a few bars about the then-economic crisis: “I just spit, probably just raised the gas prices / Everybody in the club try and get as fresh as me / What you want, dawg? Trynna stay recession-free.”

8. Pop Style by Drake featuring The Throne

Drake’s 2016 hit “Pop Style” united some Hip Hop fans’ Top 5 artists. It marked The Throne’s — comprised of JAY-Z and Ye — first official feature. The Yeezy designer dropped a lot of gems on the record, compensating for the Roc Nation founder’s minimal input. Hov reportedly only did two lines out of respect for Meek Mill, whom Drake still had issues with at the time.

“In the field like Emmitt, aye, y'all get so offended, aye / I be blacking out, I ain't backing out / JAY about his business, and I'ma let you finish, but I / I just, I just, I just, I just wanna rock your body,” Ye rapped.

9. Knock You Down by Keri Hilson featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo

Keri Hilson was on a hot streak in the late 2000s, releasing records like “I Like” and the Lil Wayne-assisted “Turnin Me On.” Adding to an already impressive run, the songstress tapped Ne-Yo and Ye for “Knock You Down.” Although the Donda musician’s guest appearance doesn’t contain any of the typical double entendres or outlandish bars that fans have come to love him for, his presence still elevated the record.

Initially, Ye wasn’t even on the track. He turned in his contributions on the same day Hilson’s album, In A Perfect World…, was being mastered, and according to her, the rapper cut 60 bars. “It was long as hell, and there was a lot of drama because we had to shorten his verse,” she told Rated R&B.

10. THat Part by ScHoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Ye’s verse on ScHoolboy Q’s “THat Part” is easily comparable to Kobe Bryant in the finals — which is accurate considering the late basketball player got a shoutout in the track. Throughout the artist’s feature, he dished out lyrics about Ice Cube and O.J. Simpson’s murder case.

Admittedly, ScHoolboy Q thought Ye had given him a lousy verse after hearing his opening lines. “I was like, ‘Aw, he served me. He gave me the woo-wop,'” the West Coast lyricist said during a sit-down with HOT 97. “When I heard it, my heart just kept breaking with every ‘Okay.’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, I get it.’”

11. I Wish You Would by DJ Khaled featuring Kanye West and Rick Ross

DJ Khaled’s albums are typically star-studded, boasting many names across a variety of genres, but his fans can generally guarantee Rick Ross on at least one record. For 2012’s Kiss The Ring, that was “I Wish You Would” alongside West. Produced by Hit-Boy, the track sees the Chicago MC setting the stage with a modern interpretation of nursery rhyme sung in A Nightmare on Elm Street: “One, two, them boys coming for you / Three, four, better lock your door / Five, six, hide your b**ch.”

As the beat progressed, West declared, “Every year gon' be our year.” Though the song only peaked at No. 78 on the Billboard Hot 100, the joint effort serves as one of the rare occasions that listeners can hear the Graduation creator return to his Auto-Tune era.

12. Mixed Personalities by YNW Melly featuring Kanye West

Although he would go to jail just a few weeks after its release, YNW Melly’s sophomore project, We All Shine, helped cement the success of previous smashes like “Murder on My Mind” and “Mama Cry.” The 16-track offering’s standout cut, “Mixed Personalities,” featured Ye as the pair discussed their psychological battles. Though the rapper’s contributions were seemingly minimal, the entire record overflows with his creative genius.

“I played ‘Mixed Personalities’ [for West]. He was like, ‘You’re not leaving out of here unless you get me on this song.’ And that’s how it went,” YNW Melly told Genius about the collaboration. “The chemistry was crazy to me.”

13. Make Her Say by Kid Cudi featuring Common and Kanye West

Another protégé of West, Kid Cudi released his studio debut, Man On The Moon: The End Of Day, in 2008. The project still stands as some of his best work to date. In addition to “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” and “Pursuit Of Happiness (nightmare),” fans were treated to “Make Her Say” featuring Common and the “Flashing Lights” artist. The record’s chorus heavily sampled an acoustic version of Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Poker Face,” which lent to several sexual innuendos heard across Cudi’s and West’s verses.

“I was standoffish about using it ‘cause it’s such vulgar content, but it fits so well the story because it’s still Hip Hop, and we need some of those joints,” Cudi shared with GENERATIONS in 2009. “You know I am a rapper. I like to spit, and it was dope to get Kanye and Common on it and do their thing. It was the perfect opportunity.”

14. Birthday Song by 2 Chainz featuring Kanye West

“Ah, Yeezy, Yeezy, how you do it, huh? / It's my birthday; I deserve to be greedy, huh?” Ye rapped while riding a bicycle in front of a boob-plastered cake in the visual companion for 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song.” In contrast to the Atlanta rapper’s bizarre birthday wishes, Ye portrays a bitter guy counting how much money he’s spent on his girlfriend and considering whether he’s owed something in return.

“Y'all been together ten years, you deserve a ménage / 'Specially if you put that BMW in a garage / 'Specially if you paid a couple payments on her mama crib,” he stated. “Last birthday, she got you a new sweater / Put it on, give her a kiss, and tell her, ‘Do better.’”

15. U Mad by Vic Mensa featuring Kanye West

“U Mad” is the result of two Chicago rappers from different eras coming together. Vic Mensa arguably outshined Ye on this one, but their verses both packed a punch. In addition to shouting out 2 Chainz, the 24-time Grammy Award winner paid homage to three different MJs: Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson and Montell Jordan. Ye ends his part by reminding listeners how busy he is by declaring, “I got 700 emails in my inbox / What that mean? I ain't callin' nobody back.”