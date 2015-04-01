Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There is no shortage of Libras in the spotlight. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, the air sign’s key traits range from being naturally romantic and full of charm to having an artistic and social presence. Born between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22, the seventh zodiac seems practically born to shine.

Libras are known for being compassionate and always looking for balance. Take Cardi B as the ultimate example — these Libra qualities have undoubtedly played a role in her rise to stardom, and she’s been everywhere and back since her breakthrough offering, “Bodak Yellow.” Other stars include G Herbo, 21 Savage and Lil Durk — all of whom have the flexibility to show different sides of themselves as needed.

From Hip Hop staples like Lil Wayne to social media favorites like Shenseea and Doja Cat, see which celebrities celebrate their birthdays under the sign below.

1. Lil Wayne

“Devil on my shoulder, the Lord as my witness / So on my Libra scale, I'm weighing sins and forgiveness,” Lil Wayne rapped on 2011’s “She Will.” Born on Sept. 27, 1982, he became the youngest member of Cash Money Records at 11 years old. After over a dozen mixtapes and albums — including classics from the Tha Carter series — the New Orleans native has undoubtedly become one of the most respected figures in Hip Hop.

2. NBA YoungBoy

Born on Oct. 20, 1999, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s early successes came with songs like “38 Baby,” “Genie” and “Untouchable,” to name a few. Since then, the Louisiana rapper has proven himself to be one of the most consistent artists of his generation. Both 2022 and 2023 saw him debut numerous projects, with standouts being The Last Slimeto, Realer 2 and I Rest My Case. Though NBA YoungBoy has had his fair share of legal troubles throughout the years, it’s impossible to deny his massive fan base.

3. Cardi B

The New York phenomenon is a Libra through and through. Born on Oct. 11, 1992, Cardi B became the first woman in Hip Hop to go diamond with a single. “Bodak Yellow” also topped the Billboard Hot 100 and amassed over 1 billion YouTube views. The record appeared on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, alongside a slew of other hits: “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “Be Careful” and the 21 Savage-assisted “Bartier Cardi.” Though fans have been waiting more than six years for her sophomore album, the rap star’s career has already been cemented.

4. Lil Durk

Lil Durk completes his trip around the sun every Oct. 19. Referencing his zodiac sign on Sexyy Red’s “Hellcats SRTs 2,” the Chicago native dished out, “I grab my scale with my lil Libra a**.” Hip Hop fans have watched his evolution from “Dis Ain’t What U Want” and “My Beyoncé” to linking up with stars like Drake and Kanye West on “Laugh Now Cry Later” and “Jonah,” respectively. It’s also worth mentioning that Lil Durk’s 2023 album, Almost Healed, housed the Grammy Award-winning “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

5. DDG

DDG started as a YouTuber doing vlogs and pranks in college before pivoting to music with 2015’s “Dope” on SoundCloud. Born on Oct. 10, 1997, the Michigan native gained traction with “Givenchy” and further solidified Die 4 Respect, which arrived in collaboration with OG Parker. In 2023, he welcomed his first child, Halo, with Halle Bailey.

6. Rich Homie Quan

Rich Homie Quan’s rise to acclaim was a result of hard work and creativity, something Libras are often known for. While he has put out multiple projects over the years, 2012’s “Type Of Way” served as most fans’ introduction to his music. Among the standouts in his discography are “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle” and YG’s “My N**ga.” Projects like I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In and Rich As In Spirit also served as milestones for the late artist, who passed away from an accidental overdose on Sept. 5.

7. Doja Cat

Doja Cat is one of those MCs who refuses to be put in a box. She’s shown off her vocal chops on tracks like “Say So” and “Kiss Me More” with SZA, while songs like “Demons” and “Get Into It (Yuh)” reminded everyone that she can spit bars just as well as — if not better than — many of her peers. Having come into the world on Oct. 21, 1995, Doja Cat’s classic albums include Hot Pink, Planet Her and Scarlet.

8. G Herbo

Formerly known as Lil Herb, G Herbo was born on Oct. 8, 1995. Like Lil Durk, the “PTSD” rapper is a product of the Chicago drill era. He built his name off early mixtapes like Welcome to Fazoland and Ballin Like I’m Kobe, the latter of which housed “Rollin” and “Don't Worry” featuring Lil Bibby.

9. ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky has all the classic Libra traits: charm, creativity and a natural sense of romance. It makes sense he ended up with Rihanna, who is the mother of his two children, RZA and Riot. The Harlem native has numerous hits under his belt, including “F**kin’ Problems,” “1Train” and “Praise The Lord (Da Shine).” Since his debut, he has also become a mainstay in fashion and streetwear culture — whether it be ghost-designing for luxury labels or teaming up with PUMA.

10. 21 Savage

In 2014, 21 Savage retweeted a post that read, "A Libra will love you and love you until you give them a reason not to, then love you some more still but from a distance." The London-born rap star came into the world on Oct. 22, 1992, followed by his first entry in music with “Picky.” Outside of being in arguably one of the best XXL Freshman Classes of the past decade, 21 Savage’s biggest records include “X” with Metro Boomin and Future, “a lot” featuring J. Cole, “Bank Account” and plenty more.

11. Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose was destined to be a household name. The Kentucky native infamously made a cameo in Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” music video, followed by her dating the likes of Travis Scott, DDG and 21 Savage. Her debut single arrived in the form of “Trickin,” and her 2019 effort “Big Mouth” later became a massive success.

In an interview with XXL, Rose admitted, "I'm a Libra. I love seeing people in relationships. I want myself in a relationship."

12. Roddy Ricch

Representing the West Coast, Roddy Ricch virtually dominated the charts with “The Box” and “High Fashion,” both of which appeared on Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The rapper, born on Oct. 22, also nabbed his first Grammy Award win with Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle.”

13. Skilla Baby

Detroit is a hotbed for talent, and Skilla Baby is among the city’s latest wave of hitmakers. He took over social media with “Tay B Style” and “Icky Vicky Vibes,” with “Bae” repeating the same success story in 2023. “Work is strenuous sometimes, but I am still having fun and living my dream. It’s like it’s really what I want to do, so it doesn’t always feel like work,” the rapper told Rap-Up while discussing The Coldest in May.

14. Enchanting

Texas–based rapper Enchanting dabbled in just about everything before realizing her true calling: music. “I went through a phase of doing absolutely everything. Like, I was a cheerleader. I was into sports at one point,” she recalled in an interview with ESSENCE. In 2020, the “Want Sum” artist — born on Oct. 9, 1997 — signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, followed by the label distributing her No Luv and Luv Scarred / No Luv. The first-mentioned effort housed “Freaky Deaky” with Coi Leray and the Kaliii-assisted “Track & Field.” Unfortunately, Enchanting passed away in June, at 26 years old, due to an accidental overdose.

15. Shenseea

Born on Oct. 1, 1996, Shenseea is a rightful mainstay in Jamaican dancehall, having won the genre over with early releases like “Pon Mi,” “Loodi” and “Shen Yeng Anthem,” among others. Her debut album, ALPHA, hit streaming services in 2022 with the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “Lick” and “Blessed” with Tyga. She followed it up with 2024’s Never Gets Late Here.