After going viral for jokingly “bagging” Latto’s number with his rizz, 2 Chainz’s son, Halo, is all over social media again after asking the Clayton County rapper about her beef with Ice Spice on his podcast with titled, “Me & Halo.”

At the beginning to the clip, the young media personality blunty asked, “Is it true you got beef with Ice Spice?” Slightly taken aback by the question, Latto quickly responded, “Oh my God here we go, let me tell you something, I don’t got beef with nobody.” His father called his name loudly after being shocked by the Wendy Williams-esque question.

One fan jokingly expressed, “HALO put his Wendy Williams HAT on and went for the punch I love it!!! but nah Latto that’s not true you be subbing ICE spice every chance you get.” Someone else stated, “Album Title Inspired By The Beef, Threw Several Shots @ Her On The Album… But This The Response. “Big Mama” Gotta Start Saying Shit With Her Chest.”

Although Latto claims that she has no issue with anyone, she did send multiple shots at the popular Bronx, New York-bred emcee on various occasions within her newest LP, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. On her obviously Drake-inspired record, “S/o to Me,” she rapped, “Bye sis, funny thing about it, you can’t look me in my eye, sis.” Later in the track after taking digs using Ice Spice’s government name, she raps “Ice is just water when it melts / Wipe you down, I got plenty towels on the shelf, it’s easy.”

In another part of the track, she spat, “Karma will deal with you, though, I promise, your judgment awaits,” which people assume is her cleverly alluding to her collaboration with Taylor Swift. Latto has been coy about her public beef in recent interviews, as it seems she is looking to keep the focus on her music.

Latto is set to hit the road in fall 2024 with Mariah the Scientist and KARRAHBOOO. The multi-city trek will start in Tampa, Florida before ending at the beginning of December in Denver, Colorado. Whether it be her relationship or her beefs, Latto will never publicly share too much.

Press play on her latest LP, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, here below!