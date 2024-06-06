Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lay Bankz, Central Cee and YTB Fatt

Gemini, represented by the twins and ruled by Mercury, spans from May 21 to June 20. Known for their adaptability, effective communication and intellectual curiosity, the zodiac sign often embraces a love for variety and versatility. Nowhere is this more evident than in music.

In terms of Hip Hop, Gemini artists like Ye and Kendrick Lamar have left indelible marks through their innovative sounds and poignant lyrics. For instance, the Chicago rapper has continually pushed musical boundaries with albums like The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, followed by forays into footwear, fashion, architecture and so on. Similarly, Lamar’s profound lyrical prowess doesn’t stop with music, as he founded pgLang in 2020 to work on other creative endeavors — namely projects with Calvin Klein, Paramount Pictures and Converse.

Rap-Up compiled a list of 15 lyricists who are Gemini. Check them out for yourself below!

1. Kendrick Lamar

Born June 17, 1987, Lamar pretty much embodies most of the quintessential traits of a Gemini: intellectual curiosity, adaptability and articulate expression. His groundbreaking 2012 album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, chronicled his experiences growing up in Compton. Notably, the zodiac sign has an adept storytelling ability, which clearly shined on songs like “The Art of Peer Pressure” and subsequent cuts like “DUCKWORTH.”

Lamar has referenced his star sign several times in the past. On “The Heart Part 1,” he rapped, “Very emotional, I’m a Gemini/ I love hard, and I fight harder, a born author.” Meanwhile, “family ties” contained lyrics like, “Yeah, Kanye changed his life / But me, I’m still an old-school Gemini.”

2. Ye

“The ultimate Gemini has survived / I wasn’t supposed to make it past 25,” Ye pat on “Saint Pablo.” Born on June 8, 1977, the Chicago native’s constant evolution in music, fashion and even personal branding underline the zodiac sign’s tendency to never be confined to one identity. Spanning from his early days as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records to his groundbreaking debut with The College Dropout in 2004, the artist has always been a trailblazer.

Ye’s later albums, including Late Registration, Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, further illustrated his Gemini trait of intellectual curiosity. He consistently pushes the boundaries of Hip Hop by incorporating elements from electronic, rock and classical music.

3. Gunna

Born on June 14, 1993, Gunna’s music career is a testament to the Gemini trait of adaptability. Emerging from College Park, Georgia, he first gained attention with his 2017 track “Drip or Drown.” The rapper’s rise to stardom was propelled by Drip Harder, his collaborative album with Lil Baby. The duality of Gunna’s sign couldn’t be any more evident in his music, which combines trap elements with melodic hooks — take, for example, records like “too easy,” “back in the a” and “trio.”

Gunna’s debut studio album, Drip or Drown 2, and his follow-up, Wunna, showcased his Gemini ability to evolve and experiment with different sounds and styles. Speaking on the second-mentioned project, the “Who You Foolin” artist told Young Thug in a sit-down for Interview Magazine, “It’s like my alter ego. I’m a Gemini, so they say Geminis are like two people, and I feel like Wunna is my second person, like that’s the second me.”

4. Kodak Black

Born on June 11, 1997, Kodak Black has illustrated the duality and restlessness typical of Geminis throughout various points in his life. His career has seen several transformative phases — such as fatherhood, jail and drug abuse — and a constant drive to explore new facets of his artistry. The Florida rapper’s 2014 breakout single “No Flockin'” reflected his Gemini nature with its raw and unfiltered storytelling.

Meanwhile, in the chorus of “Halloween,” Kodak Black spat, “Gemini, woke up on the wrong side of the sheets / Like really, I shoulda been born on Halloween / I ain’t no demon semen, but I do evil deeds.” Despite numerous legal issues and controversies, the artist continues to reinvent himself and his sound, much like others on this list.

5. Swae Lee

As one-half of Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee first gained widespread recognition with hits like “No Flex Zone” and “Black Beatles.” However, his ability to seamlessly transition from group success to solo endeavors exemplified a Gemini’s versatility. Tracks like “Sunflower” with Post Malone and “Unforgettable” with French Montana highlighted the musician’s talent for creating catchy, cross-genre hits, while his debut solo album, Swaecation, delved into more personal and introspective themes. Both reflected the duality of Gemini, constantly seeking new experiences and expressions.

6. Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd, born on June 18, 1999, personifies the restless nature of Geminis through his eclectic musical style. Raised in Ohio, he first garnered attention with his 2017 mixtape A Love Letter to You, which featured the hit single “Love Scars.” The project marked the beginning of his exploration into blending rap, rock and melodic elements, all of which reflected the star sign’s dual nature and desire for varied expression.

His debut studio album, Life’s a Trip, continued the trend by delving into themes of love, pain and surrealism. It showcased the rapper’s ability to switch between pensive reflection (“Missing My Idols” and “Taking a Walk”) and high-energy anthems (“Dark Knight Dummo” featuring Travis Scott). As Redd declared on SNOT’s song “ALONE,” “Baby, I’m a Gemini, that’s why my mood swing.”

7. Don Toliver

Don Toliver’s career took off with 2018’s Donny Womack, followed closely by a standout feature on fellow Houston native Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD with the track “CAN’T SAY.” The early exposure — and signing to Cactus Jack — paved the way for his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, where he blended Hip Hop, R&B and psychedelic sounds.

His follow-up album, Life of a Don, continued to highlight his Gemini traits of adaptability and creativity. Songs like “No Idea” and “After Party” showcased his ability to navigate through various moods.

8. Takeoff

Born on June 18, 1994, Takeoff left a lasting influence on Hip Hop as a member of Migos before his untimely death. Emerging in the early 2010s, the trio quickly gained traction with their breakout single “Versace” in 2013. Takeoff’s unique lyrical style and rhythmic precision were key components of the group’s success, evident in hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “Stir Fry.”

The late musician’s Gemini traits of creativity and intellectual curiosity were also reflected in his solo work. Takeoff’s debut solo album, The Last Rocket, boasted surefire tracks like “Last Memory” and “Casper.” The 12-song offering allowed him to step out from the collective shadow of Migos, highlighting his individual artistry.

9. Azealia Banks

No stranger to controversy, Azealia Banks emerged on the scene with her breakout single “212” in 2011. The track’s provocative lyrics and energetic beat resonated widely, marking her as a bold new voice in rap. The Harlem rapper’s debut album, Broke with Expensive Taste, was released in 2014 and showcased her genre-defying style, mixing Hip Hop with electronic and dance elements. Known for her unapologetic and candid persona, Banks often reflects the dual nature of her Gemini sign — versatile, dynamic, and fiercely independent.

10. Dave East

Born June 3, 1988, Dave East began his journey in music much earlier than his breakthrough, releasing several mixtapes that laid the groundwork for his gritty, narrative-driven style. Reflecting the Gemini traits of adaptability and versatility, the Harlem native’s work spans multiple domains. His debut album, Survival, was released in 2019 and featured collaborations with notable artists like Nas, Teyana Taylor and Rick Ross. Additionally, East’s acting debut as Method Man in the Hulu series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” showcased his Gemini ability to excel in various creative fields.

11. Vic Mensa

“Dancing on a Gemini’s feet, I’m a twin like peaks/ From a twin-sized bed to Black queens in the sheets,” Vic Mensa said on “Cancer (Interlude).” The Chicago rapper’s career took off after Kids These Days split in 2023. His solo mixtape debut, 2014’s INNANETAPE, spawned hits like “Orange Soda” and “Tweakin’.” Gemini hallmarks like adaptability and duality are evident in Mensa’s music, with Hip Hop and punk influences shining the most on EPs like The Manuscript and Hooligans.

12. Lay Bankz

Lay Bankz's breakout run landed her a spot on the 2024 XXL Freshman Class, a co-sign from fellow rap girlie Latto and a whole lot of momentum. Born June 11, 2004, the Philadelphia rapper went super viral with “Left Cheek (Doo Doo Blick)” and “Na Na Na.” Less than a year later, she followed up that success with “Tell Ur Girlfriend.” Clearly, there's no slowing her down from becoming exactly what she's meant to be.

13. YTB Fatt

If you want to get to know YTB Fatt, his fittingly titled debut project, Who Is Fatt, is the perfect place to start. The effort spawned hits like “Get Back” and “Backstabbin,” as well as his first of many collaborations with Rob49. The Arkansas-born talent has been dropping project after project ever since, including The Richest Foxx and On Zai, the latter of which housed his Lil Baby-assisted hit “Pretty Brown.” YTB Fatt was born on May 28, 2001.

14. Central Cee

London’s Central Cee might have caught attention stateside in 2023 with “Doja” — his viral track named after Doja Cat — but he’d been a mainstay in the U.K. long before then. Having already linked with big names like Drake and J. Cole, the “BAND4BAND” rapper definitely made it clear he was here to stay. Born on June 4, 1998, he basically spelled it out with his major-label debut album, CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS.

15. Finesse2tymes

If you still haven’t heard of Finesse2tymes, either through his social media shenanigans or viral “It's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it, f**k 'em” line on “Back End,” you’re definitely missing out. Born June 10, 1992, the Memphis rapper continues his city’s longstanding tradition of producing hitmakers — GloRilla, Key Glock and Yo Gotti, to name a few. Finesse2tymes has blessed the streets with projects like 90 Days Later, Art of War and Stuck In My Ways.