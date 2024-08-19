Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo will be getting a re-release on Friday (Aug. 23), he announced on Sunday (Aug. 18). To commemorate the project’s 10th anniversary, fans will finally be able to listen to the 12-song collection — plus more tracks created during that circa — on all major streaming platforms.

“Days Before Rodeo [10-year] anniversary,” the Houston rapper wrote on Instagram. “Being celebrated by [finally] re-releasing. Everywhere Aug. 23, and maybe [a] couple [of Days Before Rodeo] songs from that era from the vault. [Go to] travisscott.com [for] more info … I’m f**king jumping [through] walls.”

The 2014 offering arrived with surefire cuts like “Drugs You Should Try It,” “Mamacita” featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, and “Don’t Play,” which boasted contributions from The 1975 and Big Sean. Additional guest acts included Migos and Peewee Longway. Production, on the other hand, was handled by the likes of Mike Dean, Metro Boomin, Southside, Lex Luger, and WondaGurl.

Interestingly, Days Before Rodeo was almost going to be a Gangsta Grillz collaborative project with DJ Drama. “I had to do this. I never did this s**t before. I played the album for like Ye and s**t, and he was like, ‘Man, this album, you should just put this s**t out,’” Scott said that same year.

As for the present, Scott is expected to embark on the South America and Australia legs of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” starting in September. He’ll sweep across Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico before pivoting to cities like Sydney and Melbourn the following month. In the interim, he’ll perform a one-night show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Oct. 9.

The “SICKO MODE” artist was also announced as one of the headliners at 2024’s Rolling Loud Miami. He’ll take the stage on Dec. 14, with Playboi Carti and Future taking over the other weekend slots.