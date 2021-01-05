Image Image Credit Dave Simpson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trey Songz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sagittarius season is here! Ruled by Jupiter’s expansive energy, the ninth zodiac thrives on intuition, generosity and optimism. Much like its fire sign cousins Aries and Leo, Sagittarians don’t take kindly to limits — in fact, among its hallmark traits are being open-minded and outspoken, which definitely represents some of today’s R&B stars. Spanning from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, many artists, from the legendary Janelle Monáe and Trey Songz to promising acts like Layton Greene and YG Marley fall under the astrology sign.

Continue scrolling for Rap-Up’s full list of Sagittarius singers.

1. DaniLeigh

With hits like “Easy” and “Lil Bebe” under her belt, DaniLeigh’s talent is undeniable. Even before the success of the aforementioned singles, the Florida native was already sharing her talent through song covers on YouTube. Born on Dec. 20, 1994, DaniLeigh is a Sagittarius through and through, bringing her sign’s creative energy to albums like 2018’s The Plan and 2020’s MOVIE.

“We’re chill. We’re very down to do whatever. Very free-spirited, I feel like that’s how I am,” the singer-songwriter told “The Breakfast Club” in 2022. When it came to the zodiac signs that she’s compatible with, DaniLeigh listed Aries, Leo and Aquarius. Interestingly, her child’s father, DaBaby, is a Capricorn.

2. Janelle Monáe

Born on Dec. 1, 1985, Monáe’s discography is stacked, to say the least. Starting her career under the mentorship of Big Boi and Diddy, she’s spent over two decades proving she doesn’t need anyone’s co-sign to shine. Fans have also been lucky to see and hear her deliver hit after hit, like “Q.U.E.E.N.” with Erykah Badu, “Pynk” and “Screwed,” as well as a much-praised feature on fun.’s “We Are Young.”

3. Trey Songz

With R&B classics like “Bottoms Up,” “Foreign” and “Na Na” under his belt, Trey Songz has undeniably cemented his place in the genre. Born on Nov. 28, 1984, the Virginia native leads a career that has been nothing short of incredible for fans to watch, especially with early LPs such as I Gotta Make It and Trey Day. Though he has slowed down quite a bit over the years, Trey Songz proves that timeless music doesn’t need constant reinvention.

4. Layton Greene

In 2019, Greene, born on Dec. 4, 1998, became Quality Control Music’s first R&B signee. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native gained her first taste of fame with a remix of Kodak Black’s "Roll in Peace." From there, the singer unveiled 2019’s Tell Ya Story, home to fan favorites such as “Blame On Me,” “I Choose” and her breakout hit “I Love You.” Despite QC also housing acts like Lil Baby and City Girls, both of whom she’s lent vocals to, it’s unfortunately been a long road to Greene’s studio debut album.

5. YG Marley

Talent runs in the family for YG Marley, whose "Praise Jah In The Moonlight” became a viral sensation before eventually climbing to No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. As the son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley — and grandson of the legendary Bob Marley — the reggae newcomer’s musical roots are practically irrefutable. Born on Dec. 5, 2001, YG Marley embodies his sign’s adventurous spirit and fearless self-expression, as seen in songs like “Survival” and his feature on Chlöe’s “Never Let You Go.”