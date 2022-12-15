Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Marleen Moise / Contributor via Getty Images, and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ab-Soul, Doechii, Ty Dolla Sign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With his forthcoming project only a few days away, Ab-Soul shared the tracklist for Soul Burger on Tuesday (Nov. 5). Spanning 15 songs, fans can expect to hear contributions from Vince Staples, Ty Dolla Sign, Doechii, Blxst, and JasonMartin, to name a few.

The pre-release singles include “Squeeze 1St 2,” “All That,” and “Crazier” with JID. “Peace” is also slated to feature Top Dawg Entertainment’s Punch, DoeBurger, and Lupe Fiasco.

Armon "DoeBurger" Stringer, who inspired the LP’s title, passed away in 2021, according to REVOLT. “I [have] just been trying to channel him, and my best way of doing that is through the music, hence the title. It’s the fusion of me and him. We [were] literally Huey and Riley from ‘The Boondocks,’” Soul described their relationship in a sit-down with Gina Views and DJ Hed’s “Effective Immediately.”

He added, “This album is not me; it’s Soul Burger. That’s not me. It’s like a new artist. It’s not an Ab-Soul project; it’s a Soul Burger project, so I recommend everybody listen to it in terms of that.”

Soul Burger will mark Ab-Soul’s first LP since HERBERT. The 2022 effort came with guest appearances from Big Sean, Zacari, Russ, Joey Badass, Lance Skiiiwalker, Jhené Aiko, and TDE’s latest signee, Alemeda. Among the standout cuts were “Do Better,” “Message In a Bottle,” and “Art of Seduction.”

2024 has been a relatively quiet year for Ab-Soul. He made a brief cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video in July. Later that month, the Do What Thou Wilt. creator tweeted that there was “redemption” for Drake in his beef with the Compton emcee.

Meanwhile, in April, Ab-Soul and Daylyt joined forces with J. Cole for “Pi.” The record appeared on Might Delete Later, which temporarily housed the infamous Lamar diss track “7 Minute Drill.”