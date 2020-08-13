Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake and Lil Durk have another hit on their hands. On Wednesday (Sept. 4) night, Adin Ross previewed an unreleased track, speculatively titled “Discontinuing Wockhardt,” from the pair.

“Tuesday, I talk to brodie ‘nem; they get them birds off / Wednesdays, I got the worst call; they knocked his nerves off / Thursday, the same as Wednesday, that s**t do hurt though / Friday, got the V-12 Maybach in the driveway / Saturday, pop out with your gun 'cause you could die today / Sunday, not a Sunday because it's dark out,” Lil Durk rapped on the snippet before Drake slid on the chorus.

The Canadian star crooned, “Discontinuing Wockhardt, what seal do I pop now? / What seal do I pop now? What seal do I pop now? / You know that the Act' gone, I can't get no Wok now / What seal do I pop now? What seal do I pop now?”

Drake and Lil Durk have built a strong history of collaborations over the years. They first teamed up on 2020’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which was RIAA-certified platinum for the sixth time just a few years later. To date, the track’s visual companion has over 500 million YouTube views. The two reunited on the Certified Lover Boy standout cut “In The Bible,” with GIVĒON also lending his vocals to the outro.

It’s also worth mentioning that Lil Durk was originally meant to appear on 2023’s “Search & Rescue.” The rapper’s verse, which leaked months after the official release, saw him drawing comparisons to Kevin Gates and saying he’s “down to drink pee.”

In late August, Drake delivered “Circadian Rhythm,” “No Face” and “SOD.” The records came right after another three-track release earlier in the month that featured “It’s Up” with 21 Savage and Young Thug, “Blue Green Red” and “Housekeeping Knows” with Latto.

Lil Durk, on the other hand, shared “Old Days” and “Went Hollywood For A Year” ahead of his forthcoming LP, Love Songs 4 the Streets 3.