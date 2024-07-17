Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), Angel Reese finally unveiled her much-anticipated collaboration with The Hershey Company’s Reese’s, making the most of their shared namesake. Together, they kicked things off with an eight-piece line featuring a T-shirt, crop top, hoodie and cap — all available in beige and white.

"The fans really made this happen," Reese noted in the official press release. "This collection is for my Reese's Pieces, who've been with me every step of the way, and the design elements bring together things that I love — basketball, style and, of course, Reese's!"

The two parties also teased that more goodies are on the way, with the second and third releases expected to come out later in the year. The next launch will include a custom basketball jersey in the candy’s signature chocolate and peanut butter hues. The Chicago Sky player’s No. 5 is also on the front and back.

Reese has been racking up brand deals all year long. Her debut collection with Reebok is slated to hit shelves on Friday (Aug. 23). The partnership created new colorways for silhouettes like the Premier Road Plus VI, BB 4000 II and Classic Leather. There will also be apparel, including crop tops, leggings, T-shirts, bodysuits and more.

“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and [I] worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” the WNBA star said. “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.”

In related news, Reese recently surprised Megan Thee Stallion during her performance at Lollapalooza. It marked their second time linking up during the rapper’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”