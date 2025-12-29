Image Image Credit Megan Briggs / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Joshua works out during the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua - Fighter Showcase & Open Workout on Dec. 16, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The crash occurred when a tire burst, causing the SUV to collide with a stationary truck.

Footage shows Anthony Joshua being helped out of the vehicle, and he is currently receiving medical attention.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and Joshua’s upcoming boxing schedule.

Anthony Joshua sustained minor injuries after a car crash in Nigeria that killed two other passengers. On Monday (Dec. 29), police confirmed the accident happened around 11 a.m. on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, Ogun State.

Although the former world heavyweight champion wasn’t behind the wheel, he was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck parked along the road. “Early indications are [that] he is OK but waiting on further official news,” a representative for Joshua shared with ESPN.

Regarding the cause, a statement from the Ogun State Police Command read, "The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated.”

"He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention. Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene," it continued. "The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road.”

Footage circulating online captured the Nigerian British boxer being pulled from the damaged vehicle. A man in a suit assisted him out of the car as several locals gathered around with their phones. Joshua was later transported to a hospital, while the two deceased were conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue in Sagamu.

The tragedy came just over a week after Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in their Netflix-streamed match at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The fight brought in 33 million global viewers, making it one of the most-watched boxing events on streaming platforms this year.

Paul shared his condolences on X: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”