Offset and Gunna are cooking up a joint project, according to the “Clout” hitmaker. On Friday (Feb. 28), he hinted that they’re once again working on something bigger than past collaborations like “prada dem” and “Style Rare,” both of which dropped last year.

“Where is that collab tape with Gunna?” one eager fan on X asked Offset, to which he responded with a cook and pan of food emoji. It’s not exactly a confirmation, but a joint mixtape or EP from the two artists could be just what they need in 2025.

Offset is already riding high off a string of singles, including the Anok Yai-starring “Swing My Way,” “ANTISOCIAL” and “TEN,” which had fans speculating about a few bars referencing his split from Cardi B. Meanwhile, Gunna, who hasn’t really had access to his usual roster of collaborators — Young Thug, Lil Baby and Future — since coming home, rang in the New Year on the heels of “GOT DAMN.”

Offset And Gunna’s Collaborative History Goes Way Back

Either way, the pair have a really good track record when it comes to music, dating back to 2017’s “Beat the Case.” The record appeared on Gunna’s Drip Season 2, followed by them reuniting on “Wild Wild West” from Offset’s FATHER OF 4.

“It had a real big effect on my career,” Gunna told XXL while reflecting on how the now-ended RICO case against Young Stoner Life Records impacted his work and relationships. “As far as like shows, schedules, [the] impact of everything we had planned for rollouts, for albums. It had a lot of effect on that just because everything was so high-profile.”

Of course, Gunna has more than held his own, even without the apparent label backing and public support from his peers. One of Wun, for example, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 20-track project included “$$$” with Normani, the Roddy Ricch-assisted “let it breathe” and the previously mentioned “prada dem” featuring Offset.