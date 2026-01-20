Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky performs at Lollapalooza Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky is taking Don’t Be Dumb straight from release week into arena mode. On Tuesday (Jan. 20), the Harlem rapper announced his 2026 “Don’t Be Dumb On Tour,” which consists of 42 dates across North America and Europe.

The trek opens this spring at Chicago’s United Center and runs through July, closing the North American leg at Newark’s Prudential Center. In between, Rocky is slated to hit major rooms in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle and more, plus a festival stop at New York’s Governors Ball on June 7. The overseas leg begins on Aug. 25 in Brussels and wraps on Sept. 30 at Paris’ Accor Arena.

The announcement arrives days after Don’t Be Dumb landed on streaming platforms last Friday (Jan. 16). Its release officially ended a long gap since 2018’s TESTING. The 17-track set arrived after a notable string of delays and several loose drops across mediums, including “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” “Tailor Swif,” “HIGHJACK” and the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary.” The packaging is just as striking as the music: Rocky tapped the legendary Tim Burton for the album’s cover art, which included designs of Rocky’s alter egos. According to Billboard, the colorful body of work managed to sell 130,000 units ahead of its arrival on DSPs.

Rocky’s rollout leaned hard into visuals. As part of the Don’t Be Dumb campaign, he blessed the masses with a video game-inspired clip for “HELICOPTER.” Another for the genre-bending “PUNK ROCKY” clip pulled in heavyweights like Winona Ryder, Thundercat and film composer Danny Elfman. Following his musical guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” he and Burton starred in a cinematic dual video for “AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)” and “WHISKEY (RELEASE ME).”

Tickets for the “Don’t Be Dumb On Tour” goes on sale next Tuesday (Jan. 27). Fans can head over to the official website for additional information.