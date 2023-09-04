Image Image Credit Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky has finally opened up about his tension with Drake. The New York rapper and his child’s mother, Rihanna, seemingly caught jabs on the Toronto native’s “Another Late Night” and “Fear of Heights” from For All The Dogs in 2023. Though ASAP Rocky dodged questions from TMZ at the time, fans got the answers they were looking for in his Billboard feature published on Thursday (Aug. 22).

“You got to realize, certain n**gas was throwing shots for years. I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now,” he told the outlet. He later explained, “I got bigger fish to fry than some p**sy boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N**gas getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N**gas sniping n**gas every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing.”

In January, ASAP Rocky appeared to reignite the feud with a guest verse on Kid Cudi’s “WOW,” in which he rapped, “These n***as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.” Then, the ASAP Mob founder struck again amid Drake’s fiery exchange with Kendrick Lamar, this time on April’s “Show of Hands” from Future and Metro Boomin’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

“N**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” he spat on the track.

Drake didn’t hold back either, as evidenced by May’s “Family Matters.” The Canadian star suggested he was with Rihanna at the same time ASAP Rocky was seeing his baby mother, Sophie Brussaux: “Gassed 'cause you hit my BM first, n**ga, do the math, who I was hittin' then? / I ain't even know you rapped still 'cause they only talkin' 'bout your fit again.”

ASAP Rocky’s forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, was initially slated to drop on Aug. 30. However, due to a pushback, fans will now have to wait until autumn for its full release.