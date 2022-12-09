Image Image Credit Ian West - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb is getting postponed, again. On Tuesday (Dec. 10) morning, fans who purchased pre-order items related to the project — such as box sets, vinyl and CDs — received a refund email.

“The release date has been rescheduled to early 2025. We will refund your order and invite you to reorder when the album is available,” the notice read. “As a thank you for your patience, please enjoy the attached coupon for a gift upon release."

The LP was initially scheduled to drop on Aug. 30 before its release date was pushed back to the fall. However, with the holiday season approaching quickly, the Harlem native’s longtime supporters will now have to wait until the new year, presumably within the first quarter.

Aside from a few promotional singles, not much is known about Don’t Be Dumb. In September, ASAP Rocky told Dazed that listeners could “expect the unexpected.” Regarding the first round of delays, he explained, “I got a chance to reassess the bit and do some finishing touches before we actually put it out, and I just wanted to release the music and content in the meantime. So that’s what we're in the process of right now.”

To date, he’s heightened anticipation for the body of work with “HIGHJACK” featuring Jessica Pratt and the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary.”

According to REVOLT, ASAP Rocky previously teased collaborations between him and Lil Yachty, Thundercat, Miguel and frequent collaborator Tyler, The Creator at one point. Production is expected to be handled by the likes of Mike Dean, Hitkidd, Madlib, Metro Boomin and Pharrell Williams, with whom he worked on 2023’s "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n).”

Early 2025 will also see the father of two stand trial for allegedly shooting ASAP Relli. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm, though a Los Angeles judge and jury is expected to examine the facts starting on Jan. 21.