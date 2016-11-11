Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images, and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams are among the co-chairs for 2025’s Met Gala, Vogue announced on Wednesday (Oct. 9). The upcoming event’s theme will be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” taking its inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

According to the publication, the exhibit will include “garments, paintings, photographs, and more — all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through [the] present day.”

Along with the stars already mentioned, Anna Wintour will continue her decades-long tenure as co-chair alongside LeBron James, who is expected to be an honorary co-chair. The dress code details are set to be announced in early 2025, while “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will be on display from May 6 to Oct. 26 of that year.

Regarding the decision to tap Rocky, Williams, and others as co-chairs, the Costume Institute Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton said, “They’re all men who aren’t afraid to take risks with their self-presentation. They take advantage of classic forms, but they also remix them and break them down in really new ways. I think Black men and Black designers are very much at the forefront of this new renaissance in menswear.”

Rocky’s most recent Met Gala was in 2023. He walked the red carpet alongside Rihanna in a custom Gucci ensemble. Williams, on the other hand, has attended the annual event five times already, including in 2017, when he served as co-chair for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme.